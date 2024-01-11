Third round of seabird chicks headed for Cape Farewell in restoration effort

Between 60 and 90 pakahā/fluttering shearwater chicks are expected to be moved to an eco-sanctuary at Cape Farewell, as part of efforts to re-establish a breeding colony of the nesting burrowing bird along the rocky headland.

Another batch of endemic seabird chicks are due to be moved to a predator-free spot at Cape Farewell this weekend, as part of efforts to restore populations of the bird at the South Island’s northern-most point.

HealthPost Nature Trust said volunteers were preparing to move up to 90 of the fluttering shearwater/pakahā chicks to Wharariki Eco-sanctuary, under the project aimed at creating a breeding colony of the burrow nesting birds at the mainland site.

106 chicks in total were moved from Long Island/Kokomohua in the Marlborough Sounds to the clifftop sanctuary, under two translocations in January 2022 and January 2023.

The trust hoped this third translocation would be the last needed to help establish the colony, but said it may have to undertake a fourth.

Nate Wilbourne/Supplied Another batch of pakahā/fluttering shearwater chicks are due to be moved to an eco-sanctuary at Cape Farewell, as part of efforts to re-establish a colony of the seabirds on the rocky headland.

Up to 300 of the birds in total could be re-homed at the three-hectare predator-free sanctuary, run by the trust at the rocky headland near Farewell Spit, in Golden Bay.

The aim was to collect and deliver around 90 birds this weekend, but it may only be possible to get 60-70, trust spokesperson Nate Wilbourne said.

A goal to relocate 100 of the birds to the sanctuary last year was hampered by slips on Long Island after heavy rain, so volunteers only took out 56, he said.

But hot, dry conditions this time round had led to better breeding on the island, and more chicks so far.

The project – a partnership between the trust, the Department of Conservation and local iwi body, Manawhenua ki Mohua – was a “crucial step” towards the ambitious goal of creating a safe haven for various native species at the site, Wilbourne said.

The area where the sanctuary was located would have been home to millions of fluttering shearwater, among other seabird species, long before introduced predators arrived with settlers, he said.

There were now only “a couple of remnant colonies” along the coastline, with around 20 burrows, he said.

SUPPLIED/Nate Wilbourne A team involved in collecting fluttering shearwater chicks from Long Island (Kokomohua) in the Malborough Sounds and taking them further northwest to Wharariki Eco-sanctuary on the mainland, at Cape Farewell.

The birds had been wiped out on a nearby rock stack that was a breeding haven for the species, likely killed off by stoats.

“We’re hoping that next year, the first year’s translocation chicks will come back to the sanctuary and have some babies,” Willbourne said.

The chicks that were relocated to burrows in the sanctuary were ones that hadn’t yet fledged from their burrows on Kokomohua.

The birds tended to return to the place from which they fledged, when they were ready to breed.

Once the chicks fledged their nests, they flew to Australian and sub-antarctic waters, and then flew back to their “source burrow” 3 or 4 years later to breed, Wilbourne said.

Over the next few weeks, around 10 volunteers would hand-feed and monitor the chicks daily at the sanctuary, as the birds readied for migration from the sanctuary, surrounded by 200-metre long pest proof fence.

If a colony of the birds was established at the site, it was hoped efforts like Predator Free 2050 would help the colony expand past the fence, he said.