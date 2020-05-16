Thirty-five reported breaches on day one of Auckland's outdoor water ban

Thirty-five people have been reported to Watercare for breaching an outdoor water ban following a record dry period (file photo).

Thirty-five people have been reported for breaching Auckland's mandatory water restrictions prompted by a record period of drought.

Saturday marked day one of the restrictions, including a ban on using outdoor hoses, washing cars or houses and waterblasting, which will continue for the unforeseeable future decided upon by Watercare.

Days of rain showers have done little to halt the draining of the city's storage lakes, which sit at just 44.5 per cent full - more than 30 per cent below their usual levels.

Rainfall has been below average since a dry 2019, and worsened with January to May being the driest on record.

By 4.20pm, 35 people had been reported for allegedly breaching the water restrictions, a Watercare spokeswoman confirmed.

The breaches were reported to the Auckland Council-owned water authority via it's online reporting system, she said.

Those found to have breached the restrictions could face a fine of up to $20,000, however it was yet to be determined whether any of those 35 people would be slapped with a fine.

Stuff Water level at Auckland's Lower Nihotupu Dam is at 34 per cent. The technician near the top of the bank marks the normal level.

It's unclear at this stage if those people had purposefully ignored the restrictions or genuinely didn't know about them.

Auckland won't run out of water, because since 2002, a pipeline running from the Waikato River, can supply around a third of the city's needs, but restrictions will tighten if the supply dwindles much further.

The restrictions are required to stop lake levels falling too far, because the dregs become harder to treat.

The storage lakes also need to recover through the traditionally wet winter, to be as full as possible for next summer.

Watercare/Supplied A graph showing declining levels of water in Auckland's storage lakes in May 2020

Forecasts for further rain are not encouraging in the near future so saving water will help.

Prolonged heavy rain is needed to waterlog the catchment areas in the Waitākere Ranges, and the biggest lakes in the Hunua Ranges, so ongoing rain will run into the lakes.

There are no restrictions indoors but Watercare is urging serious restraint by limiting showers to four minutes and using washing machines for full loads only.