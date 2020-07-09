Truckloads of gravel staunch flow of old rubbish into East Coast river

Emergency remediation work carried out at an old council landfill at Te Araroa, after it was breached by the Awatere River.

An old landfill breached by a flooded river has been covered by gravel in a bid to staunch the flow of rubbish entering the river and sea.

Locals of Te Araroa, 170km north of Gisborne, spent all day Wednesday collecting truckloads of rubbish from the old landfill exposed by the swollen Awatere River.

supplied The old landfill at Te Araroa was exposed following heavy rain.

While the rubbish was being collected Gisborne District Council staff and contractors spent the day pouring loads of gravel on the site. A wall of old rubbish about 70-80metres in length had been exposed.

A council spokesman would not say what the long-term plan for the site was, but a rock revetment wall is due to be placed to further stabilise the wall.

“Our main priorities were to stop more rubbish going out and to secure and stabilise the breaches in the wall, and that work is done,” said council’s director of liveable communities David Wilson.

The old landfill had been closed for about 15 years.

Ripeka Uruwhiua Irwin and Tina Ngata collecting rubbish from the old Te Araroa landfill, which has been exposed.

Local women Tina Ngata and Ripeka Irwin, among those collecting rubbish, say concerns about the site have been expressed to the council for many years and they are urging it to find a permanent solution that would involve removal of the rubbish altogether.