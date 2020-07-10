Lake Horowhenua freshwater exemption shows nationwide rules don't work, says National

Lake Horowhenua, pictured in December, suffers from extremely poor health due to urban and rural pollution.

Granting exemptions to freshwater standards so vegetable production can continue in parts of New Zealand highlights the flawed approach of having national rules, National’s environment spokesman Scott Simpson​ says.

Meanwhile, Horizons Regional Council has no idea how Horowhenua’s possible exemption may affect its own environmental plans.

Environment Minister David Parker​ has confirmed there is a proposal to exempt waterways in Horowhenua and Pukekohe from national freshwater standards announced in May.

The proposal was considered for Horowhenua because waterways there could not be improved without drastically reducing vegetable production.

Lake Horowhenua, one of the waterways that would be exempt, is extremely polluted.

A Niwa NIWA scientist once said the water could kill a child, while algal blooms are regular occurrences during the summer.

Levin's wastewater used to be discharged into the lake and the town’s wastewater still is.

Runoff from nearby dairy and vegetable farms also ends up in the lake, although there has been significant work recently to reduce their effect.

Simpson said having to make exemptions showed the idea of a national plan for freshwater was not the way to go.

Different waterways had different issues to deal with, so trying to apply one rule to them all would always create problems, he said.

“When you make nationwide plans, you are always going to have exemptions and exceptions.”

Businesses, people and councils in different parts of the country would then be left guessing how any exemption would apply to them, he said.

There was no argument waterways needed to be cleaner, but rules should be made on an area-by-area basis.

One solution was regional councils making rules, but with central government oversight, he said.

Horizons is working on changing its rules, the One Plan, to give nearly 180 farms in its area, which includes Horowhenua, a way to get resource consents.

Strategy and regulation manager Nic Peet​ said the council had no part in the exemption process, but was waiting for an answer about whether the excemptions would happen.

Farmers not being able to hit targets for nitrogen leaching was the reason many of the 180 could not get consents, while the proposed exemption would focus on nitrogen, he said.

If the exemption had stricter nitrogen targets than the One Plan, any plan change would have to take that into account, he said.

The plan change process is already well advanced. Public submissions are closed and hearings are likely taking place in October.

Peet said the One Plan was able to have harsher standards than the national ones.

The need to clean up waterways was well known by everyone in the area, he said.

“Practice improvements on farms, management of urban stormwater... they all need to continue to improve.

“We cannot continue to have the situation we have got now.”