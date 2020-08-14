Central city $14million treatment plant would double as 'water education centre'

Images of a proposed water treatment plant and reservoir that would double as a ‘water education centre’ in central Hastings have been released by the local council.

Artist's impressions of the $14million proposal were released by Hastings District Council on Friday.

The final detail of the new design, named Waiaroha, will be shared with residents in the vicinity initially, and then with the wider community.

The facility would be located on council-owned land on the corner of Southampton St East and Hastings St South.

READ MORE:

* Hastings District Council left with $25,000 bill after failing to find source of confidential information leak

* It's time to listen to the community rather than forcing ideas on them, says new Napier Mayor

* Interactive development costing $8.5m aimed at 'enhancing public knowledge of water' considered for central Hastings



Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the site was selected last year because of its proximity to the existing Eastbourne drinking water bores and pipe network.

It would be one of two urban water treatment and storage facilities that were deemed critical elements in Hastings’ Drinking Water Strategy, completed in 2018 following the Havelock North water crisis and subsequent government inquiry.

SUPPLIED The facility would be located on Council-owned land on the corner of Southampton St East and Hastings St South.

The other site, at Frimley Park is currently going through a resource consent process.

Over the next few weeks, we will be sharing our site plans and design options for the water treatment and storage facility with our community. This includes using trees, landscaping and architectural features to lessen the visual impact of the water storage while also creating an appealing space for the community to enjoy’” Hazlehurst said.

Council will consider feedback when it makes a final decision on the overall design for the project.

SUPPLIED The development would cost $14million.

The site would consist of two tanks set as far back as possible into the site with a single-storey treatment building between.

A low profile public building and the landscaping would offer spaces where the community could learn about Hawke's Bay’s aquifers and where the water came from, and how it was managed, treated and used.

The cost of the necessary infrastructure was $14million, which is budgeted for under the Hastings Drinking Water Strategy. Any costs outside of the infrastructure and required mitigation, estimated at $4 to $6m would be funded externally.