Auckland's Dome Valley dump plans 'should be refused' over environmental concerns

Controversial plans to build a giant waste dump in Auckland’s Dome Valley should be refused because of cultural and environmental concerns, the council says.

It is the first time Auckland Council has publicly come out in opposition of Chinese-owned private waste firm Waste Management’s plans for a landfill, on land between Warkworth and Wellsford in north Auckland.

If approved, it would replace the Redvale Landfill and Energy Park in Dairy Flat, which is predicted to reach capacity between 2026 and 2028.

The company promised its new dump would be both environmentally sound, and said it was necessary for a growing Auckland.

READ MORE:

* Hundreds march in Auckland CBD for hīkoi protesting Dome Valley dump proposal

* Dome Valley landfill: Rāhui placed despite lack of iwi support

* Living near landfill 'horrible' and bad for health, north Auckland woman claims

* Anger over new landfill proposed for deadly north Auckland road



But the valley's iwi and landowners worry any breach in the dump's lining could spill poisons into the Hōteo River. The Hōteo empties into the already beleaguered Kaipara Harbour, where sedimentation already plays havoc with marine life.

David White/Stuff A hīkoi against the proposed Dome Valley landfill in July attracted hundreds, bringing streets in the CBD to a stand still.

In July, hundreds of people marched through Auckland CBD in protest of the plans, during a hīkoi organised by Te Runanga o Ngāti Whātua, hapū and community leaders from Fight the Tip, Save the Dome.

Now, Auckland Council has said it is opposed the landfill, in a report prepared by independent consultant planner Mark Ross ahead of a resource consent hearing in November.

A two-month submission period drew 958 oppositions from the public, while only 10 were in support of the plans.

“The reporting officer is recommending, subject to contrary or additional information being received at the hearing, that the application be refused,” the newly released report stated.

David White/Stuff Protesters have fought against the landfill since it was proposed in 2018, citing fears of adverse environmental effects.

Key issues looked at in the report included cultural values, the impact on freshwater and the surrounding ecosystem, sedimentation and air pollution, environmental and human health risks, traffic safety and the rural character of the area.

After reviewing expert assessments by Auckland Council specialists, Ross acknowledged the site was well suited for a landfill because it was close to SH1, with plans for a roundabout to address traffic safety concerns.

The valley location was also good for mitigating noise and air pollution.

Ross also believed the effects of sedimentation, storm water runoff and industrial and trade activity were adequately addressed in the plans, which in combination with the measures proposed to manage water and air pollution, would limit any risk to human health.

David White/Stuff Signage protesting the Dome Valley dump is a common sight on StH1 between Warkworth and Wellsford.

However, Ross believed the proposal did not have sufficient measures to prevent harm to the habitats of declining species such as Hochstetter's frogs, fernbird, spotless crake and nationally critical (less than 250) Australasian bittern.

He believed the true extent of the effects on wildlife would likely go unrealised, which was “not acceptable”.

Cultural values were also of significance, however these could only be evaluated and discussed once presented to the commissioners by mana whenua at the hearing.

“The appropriateness of the landfill in all other aspects does not reduce the scale of the effects to a minor level or allow for them to be considered acceptable, nor do the likely positive effects.”

David White stuff.co.nz Anti-Dome Valley dump campaigners take hīkoi to Auckland's Queen St.

An Auckland Council spokeswoman said Ross' report was a recommendation and the final decision on whether the dump could be built will be made by independent commissioners following a resource consent hearing starting on November 9 at Warkworth Town Hall.