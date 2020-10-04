Native habitat 'under attack' nationwide as offenders face little consequence, data shows

Native habitat has been deliberately damaged or destroyed hundreds of times in recent years, but many of those responsible faced little or no consequence, new data shows.

Even the most egregious offences – including a dam built on a wetland, clearance of a nationally endangered form of kānuka, and aerial poisoning of swathes of regenerating native bush – often prompted little more than a warning from authorities.

Environmental advocates say it shows councils, which are tasked with monitoring and enforcing biodiversity rules, are out of their depth and presiding over an ongoing decline that threatens what remains of New Zealand’s dwindling biodiversity.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Lindy Kelly in the Kelly Conservation Forest on her family farm in Enner Glynn, Nelson.

There have been more than 220 confirmed cases of unauthorised native vegetation clearance recorded by councils in the last three years, according to data collated by Forest & Bird in a report released on Sunday..

It is likely just a glimpse into a much wider problem.

READ MORE:

* New rules may require dozens of staff to watch thousands of wetlands

* Natives lose out to forestry in Marlborough, says Forest and Bird study

* West Coast council says Government should invest in wetlands

* Our changing landscape: Growing cities, expanding mines, and dwindling native habitat



Most of those incidents were in response to complaints from the public, and not found through proactive monitoring. Nearly half of the 78 local authorities have one or fewer full time staff doing consent monitoring and enforcement (CME), and 11 councils have zero.

Some confirmed incidents of native habitat destruction were egregious, and involved lasting damage to rare ecosystem types.

They included:

A developer in Taupō cleared critically endangered geothermal soils, including several endangered geothermal kānuka trees. The habitat type is only found in Taupō. They received an abatement notice.

A landowner in Northland cleared a small section of native forest in an Outstanding Natural Landscape (ONL) containing kiwi and tui, as well as a giant mamaku tree fern. The property was sold and the original landowner denied involvement, meaning no one faced consequences.

Several landowners illegally built dams either on or next to wetlands, causing permanent damage. Punishments ranged from abatement notices to prosecution.

Several farmers cleared swathes of native grasses and tussocks either for pasture or to install pivot irrigators. In some cases they have been allowed to remediate the damage, which could take many years.

Large areas of regenerating native bush have been sprayed or otherwise poisoned, including one in a Significant Natural Area (SNA). In most cases, they were given a warning.

For the most part, punishment was either minor or non-existent.

Of the 223 confirmed incidents, seven resulted in prosecution, the data shows. Most commonly, the person responsible faced no action, or a negotiated response, such as an abatement notice, an order to apply for retrospective consent, or an order to remediate the damage.

“This report shows very clearly that nature is under attack on private and public land, and that public agencies are desperately failing in their responsibility to do anything about it,” said Forest & Bird chief executive Kevin Hague.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Forest and Bird CEO Kevin Hague says there’s often no meaningful consequences for those committing significant environmental crimes.

“Where councils are aware of large or important tracts of native habitat being illegally sprayed, burnt, cut down, or poisoned, very few of them are equipped to enforce the law. This means there is often no meaningful consequence or deterrent for those committing significant environmental crimes.”

It highlights long-held concerns from environmentalists that native biodiversity on private land is inadequately protected.

Recent data from Manaaki Whenua/Landcare Research showed 12 of 13 native habitat types had reduced in area between 2012 and 2018. New Zealand has nearly 4000 native species at risk of, or threatened by, extinction. Wetlands, in particular, have declined dramatically.

Most native habitat is protected in the conservation estate. Millions of hectares, however, exists on private land, where they’re regulated under a patchwork of local authority rules which mean protection can be effectively non-existent.

The data, obtained through requests to each of the 78 local authorities, shows the system is wildly inconsistent in how it treats breaches of the rules. A minority of the councils did not respond to the request, or had incomplete data, Forest & Bird said.

An offence in one region might result in prosecution and a hefty fine; a similar breach elsewhere may result in an abatement notice, or no action at all.

In the Waikato, a landowner illegally constructed large ponds, flooding 24ha of wetlands. They were told to remediate the damage. However, in Horowhenua, a farmer was prosecuted for partially draining a 10ha wetland – he was sentenced to community service after narrowly avoiding an $80,000 fine.

Similarly, in Dunedin, the city council is seeking enforcement action in the courts against someone who cleared 0.1ha of regenerating bush. Similar examples elsewhere have led to warnings or no punishment at all.

That inconsistency can also happen within individual regions. On several occasions, no punishment occurred due to logistical issues, or a lack of resources to pursue evidence.

In Canterbury, both the regional council and the Selwyn District Council received a complaint about the widespread clearance and development of wetland vegetation on a high country station.

The complaint was received in January, but nine months later, staff have yet to visit the site, partly because of the Covid-19 lockdown, but also due to “lack of assistance from the [district council]”, which withdrew its offer to help, the regional council’s records show.

Also in Canterbury, the regional council found evidence of large-scale spraying of native bush near a wetland, causing “large amounts” of sediment to wash into a stream. No action was taken because the investigation was “not progressed by another officer”.

The council is, however, prosecuting one high country farmer for the alleged destruction of wetlands, while working with another high country farmer to remediate damage to separate wetlands, after it served him three abatement notices.

More often, issues are simply dealt with using the softest tools available to councils. This includes remediation, a concept some ecologists say can be problematic.

Recovering a rare landscape to its initial state may be impossible in some cases, or take many decades in others.

“Clearance is an irreversible reduction of the extent of ecosystems and habitats of indigenous species, but it also fragments and further affects what remains,” said Dr Susan Walker, an ecologist at Manaaki Whenua – Landcare Research.

“Clearance on private land is the leading driver of the worsening status of New Zealand’s indigenous plant and freshwater fish species, and some critically endangered rare ecosystems, such as outwash gravels, dry moraines, and ephemeral wetlands.”

In one example, a high country farm cleared more than 160ha of native habitat in the Mackenzie Basin without permission to install pivot irrigators.

Retrospective consent was sought, and declined. The land, which is within an ONL, is being remediated but that could take decades, ecology experts said in the consent hearing.

In Waikato, a company was served an abatement notice and two formal warnings after spraying poison on more than 100ha of native bush, which included areas of mature forest and wetland species. Similarly, a farmer in Ashburton was served an abatement notice and told to remediate around 100ha of native grassland cleared for pasture.

On the Banks Peninsula, around 8ha of native forest – comprising mostly kānuka, but also small areas of rare snow tussock – resulted in the city council allowing the landowner to take mitigation measures, such as fencing and covenanting some parts of the land.

These examples are likely just a fraction of what is happening.

“There is minimal resource directed at monitoring clearance across New Zealand, and national land cover database resolution is too coarse to give reliable data,” Walker said.

“There are some detailed case studies, but it is likely that most is going unreported... It’s clear to ecologists that limits on clearance have to be central components of policies intended to prevent further loss of biodiversity.”

Councils are given the job of protecting native biodiversity under the Resource Management Act , but the law was “dismally failing” to protect native biodiversity, said Gary Taylor, chief executive of the Environmental Defence Society.

“There’s an ongoing decline in biodiversity on private land across a wide range of indicators,” he said. “The problem is this important job [of protection] has been given to councils who are not adequately equipped to address it.”

Similar conclusions were made in a recent report into the resource management system, led by retired judge Tony Randerson.

That report found local authorities were implementing the law in piecemeal, often ineffective ways, due to a lack of national direction.

The data shows evidence of this. In the Thames-Coromandel district, a complaint was made about works in an SNA; the complainant was told the district plan “does not consider SNA requiring special treatment or protection [sic]”.

Some councils give particular protection to SNAs, while some have not even mapped them.

That would change under the proposed National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity, released by the Government last year. It would give greater guidance to councils, including standardised mapping of SNAs and requirements to protect them.

It has, however, met criticism, particularly on the West Coast

The industry body for local authorities, Local Government New Zealand, said councils had been given an important task, given the scale of the biodiversity crisis. Resourcing was an issue for councils.

“[W]hile councils have poured a lot of time, effort and money into protecting our indigenous biodiversity, the scale of what is at stake, and what is needed, is immense.”

Generally, councils preferred to work with landowners that break the rules and avoid prosecution where possible. This was similar to the central Government approach – the Environmental Protection Agency has never taken a prosecution.

“What councils seek is a partnership with landowners, to work side by side, so prosecution is typically the last action that councils take, in the worst cases,” a spokesperson said.

“Councils typically get better results through a range of methods, to educate and change behaviours... The compliance and enforcement practice can always be improved, through better guidance, the development of more policy tools and resetting fines and penalties, which is exactly the work that councils are undertaking through the National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity.”