NZ fairy tern: Pilots flouting new rules could drive rarest bird to extinction

New airspace rules designed to protect New Zealand's rarest bird are being breached at least once a day on average.

The critically endangered New Zealand fairy tern, also known as tara iti, has fewer than 40 adult birds and just a handful of breeding sites left.

Tara iti regard passing and low-flying aircraft as predators, and will potentially abandon their nests if they are disturbed by the proximity and noise of aircraft.

Department of Conservation/Supplied New Zealand fairy tern’s natural predators are in the air, so they can take flight and potentially abandon nests if disturbed by aircraft. (File photo)

To help ensure breeding success, the birds’ main breeding site at Mangawhai, north of Auckland, is now protected by a restricted airspace.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand fairy tern: Battle lines drawn to help protect country's rarest bird

* Man-made nest sites to boost breeding for endangered fairy tern/tara iti

* Rare fairy tern gets 20% population boost with birth of seven chicks

* Critically-endangered fairy tern at risk from illegal dam in Mangawhai



But 31 aircraft were found to have breached the new rules in a three-week period, between October 3 and 23.

Department of Conservation/Supplied There are fewer than 40 adult tara iti/New Zealand fairy tern. (File photo)

The aircraft included helicopters, fixed-wing aeroplanes and microlights.

Pilots who ignore the restriction are not only in breach of Civil Aviation Rules but are potentially violating the Wildlife Act, said Ayla Wiles, Department of Conservation Whangārei biodiversity ranger.

“It’s very important that the restricted airspace is observed, to help prevent the species – possibly New Zealand’s most endangered indigenous breeding bird – becoming extinct,” she said.

DOC officers are now recording registration marks of offending aircraft, and taking photos, as evidence of the breaches.

The restricted airspace covers the wildlife refuge at Mangawhai spit, directly north of Tara Iti golf course, to 1000 feet.

The restriction is permanently in place between October 1 and March 1 to cover the peak breeding season.