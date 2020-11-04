Auckland's Western Springs pine woodland to be axed after five-year fight to save it

Debate has been raging over the fate of an aging pine forest (video first published in February 2020).

A woodland of around 200 pine trees in Auckland will be cut down despite a five-year campaign to save it.

Auckland Council voted on Tuesday to fell the 95-year-old trees at Western Springs, which have been closed off to the public since 2018 due to safety risks resulting from falling trees.

But some people are concerned about the ecological damage that will occur if the pines cut down, and are vowing to keep up the fight.

A pine forest in Western Springs will soon be felled as some ageing trees are at risk of falling.

Veteran activist Steve Abel said evidence showed only some trees were at risk of falling, and should be removed individually instead of felling all the trees.

“The forest is an intact ecosystem with a thriving native understorey [vegetation] that will be destroyed if they cut down all the pines trees,” he said.

Veteran activist Steve Abel says felling all the pines will destroy the understorey of the forest, and wants at-risk trees individually removed.

“The community are resolute in their determination to continue resisting and are looking at taking legal action to save the forest.

Tree Consultancy Company (TCC) assessed each of the 198 standing pine trees in the forest between September 21 and October 8.

It categorised 147 trees as an acceptable or tolerable risk, and 57 trees as a non-tolerable risk of falling.

Rod Sheridan, Auckland Council’s general manager of community services, said removing all the pine trees would enable public access to the area, and remove the health and safety risk.

He acknowledged the ecological impact would be lower if only the select 57 at-risk trees were removed.

“However, the methodology for these removals has not been fully developed and council will likely need to obtain a variation to the existing consent which may add further time and cost to the process,” he said.

“The ongoing assessments and potential subsequent removal of trees required under this option will also add costs on an ongoing basis. There is also the potential for future park closures which will impact on public access.”

Cutting down the pines carries a price tag of $1,156,898 and will see public access to the area restored by May 2021.

Auckland Council wants to replace the pines with 15,000 plants to return the area to native forest.

The project was launched in October 2015, and has met stiff opposition at every step.

The pines were planted in the early 1920s, and over the past 30 years have reduced from around 700 trees in 1988 to 198 trees.