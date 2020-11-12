Auckland cancer survivor fearful ahead of vote on use of chemical weedkiller

Extinction Rebellion's Torfida Wainwright pleads with the Christchurch City Council to stop using all herbicides to prevent the killing of insects.

The continued use of a controversial weed killer is causing uproar among Auckland residents.

Elected officials will vote on a plan on Thursday to increase the use of the chemical spray glyphosate in some parts of the region.

Glyphosate has been embroiled in scandal since the World Health Organization deemed it a “probable carcinogen” in 2015, leading many nations to ban its use.

Auckland Council is proposing to standardise the method in which weeds are managed across the region, to reduce costs.

Currently, weed maintenance differs between local board areas, with a mix of glyphosate, plant-based herbicide and thermal technology like steam and hot water used.

Supplied Mt Eden resident Katie Clausen says she developed lymphoma along with her uncle after they both lived on a farm where the chemical glyphosate was regularly sprayed.

The recommended method involves a combination of a plant-based herbicide and glyphosate. If this method is applied regionally, glyphosate use would increase in 2.5 local board areas, decrease in 10 areas, and be reduced overall.

But lymphoma survivor Katie Clausen, 25, is “fearful” of the council's continued use of glyphosate, and the fact that its use will increase in some areas.

“Me, my uncle and my dog lived on the same farm area where Roundup was used, and we all got lymphoma,” she said.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Auckland councillor will vote on whether to standardise how it manages weeds, which will see the use of a controversial weed killer increase in some parts of the region. (File photo)

“After thousands of dollars spent on maintenance chemotherapy, and being in the hospital system for years, the thought of glyphosate being used by our local council makes me fearful for our tamariki.”

Clausen spent her childhood on a farm in Whitukahu, Waikato, where a glyphosate-based herbicide called Roundup was sprayed regularly.

The Mt Eden resident was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2015, and believes the herbicide is to blame.

Stuff World Health Organisation’s cancer agency deemed glyphosate a “probable carcinogen” in 2015, leading to many countries banning its use.

International Agency for Research on Cancer, which is the World Health Organization’s cancer agency, concluded in 2015 that glyphosate is “probably carcinogenic to humans”.

Professor John Potter, who works at the Centre for Public Health Research, said the use of glyphosate should be reduced to the lowest possible level in all settings, especially close to where people live.

“There are many other ways for councils to control weeds, including flame, steam, non-toxic compounds, and physical removal,” he said.

tom dillane/Stuff Pharmaceutical company Bayer is currently facing lawsuits over its product Roundup, which includes glyphosate, which is accused of causing health problems.

“These are safer for the workers and safer for the public.”

Auckland Council spokeswoman Dr Claudia Wyss said the committee will consider options that include greater use of plant-based herbicides and only spot spraying with chemicals those weeds that are difficult to manage.

“It’s important to note that the proposed approach focusses on a mix of weed control methods that will reduce the amount of glyphosate used across the region, as well as reducing carbon emissions and water use,” she said.

“We are aware that there are a lot of differing views on weed management and the council aims to balance the effectiveness of weed control, our climate change objectives and the careful management of costs.”

Auckland Council data outlines a complete shift to thermal technology like steam, hot water and hot foam to manage weeds would carry a bill of $16.2 million.

The council's recommended method will cost $5.3 million.

In July, Christchurch City Council rejected a proposal to expand its use of glyphosate to kill weeds following opposition from environmental groups.