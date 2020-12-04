Kiwi severely injured in possum trap returns to wild in against the odds recovery

Kiwi Coast Far North Coordinator and retired vet, Lesley Baigent, nursed the Northland brown kiwi, named Manukaha, back to health.

A Northland brown kiwi snared in a possum trap is lucky to be alive, conservationists say.

The 1.8kg kiwi suffered severe cuts to his lower right leg and one of his toes, and had a bruised beak and swollen feet, after getting caught in a leg-hold trap set on the ground by a fur trapper on a farm in the Far North.

Kiwi Coast Coordinator Ngaire Sullivan said the injuries meant the kiwi could not stand by himself and had to sit on his hocks.

“Fortunately, after specialist veterinary attention and lots of loving care, the kiwi since named Manukaha, which means strong spirit, has been released back into the bush,” Sullivan said.

Traps must be raised 750mm off the ground in kiwi areas, but farmers John and Sarah Hammond had not heard kiwi on the block in 15 years and had no idea kiwi were still present, Sullivan said.

“We were surprised to have a kiwi caught in a trap on our farm,” Sarah Hammond said.

The Hammond’s believed the kiwi numbers in their district had declined due to introduced pests in the area.

“We are just very thankful this kiwi was able to survive, and we appreciate the learning opportunity it provided,” Sarah Hammond said.

Manukaha was taken to the Department of Conservation (DOC) office in Kaitāia after being found. He was then taken to a vet clinic but needed specialised care for his injuries.

Kiwi Coast Far North Coordinator and retired vet, Lesley Baigent, stepped in and nursed the injured kiwi back to health.

Baigent said trapped kiwi often die as a result of their injuries.

“Often their legs are too severely injured to recover. They usually sustain a lot of muscle damage as they repeatedly try to pull their leg out of the trap – which can lead to hip dislocation and kidney damage.

KIWI COAST/Supplied The kiwi suffered serious injuries to his legs and feet as well as a bruised beak.

“Even if they initially seem fine, many die.”

When Manukaha first came into Baigent’s care he would not eat or put weight on his feet and was very quiet which was a worry, she said.

Baigent also noticed Manukaha had a brood patch, an area on his chest where he was missing feathers, which showed he had a mate and had recently been incubating an egg when he was caught in the trap.

Unfortunately the egg or eggs would have gone cold while Manukaha was recovering Baigent said, but he now had the chance to nest again.

“After antibiotics and some rest in a dark and quiet kiwi box, his injuries began to heal, and he started eating.

“In a couple of days, he started getting a bit feisty, and I knew he was on the mend.”

KIWI COAST/Supplied Manukaha had been incubating an egg prior to getting caught in the trap, Kiwi Coast said.

Baigent then worked with DOC, local iwi Te Rarawa and the Hammond’s to get the kiwi back to his home near the farm.

Sullivan said trappers in known kiwi areas were required by law to raise their traps 750mm off the ground, or they could face prosecution.

“All live capture traps must be checked within 12 hours of sunrise - a law that saved this kiwi’s life.”

Baigent said the key message was kiwi could be anywhere in Northland, and people should always make sure to raise their traps.

The Hammond’s agree and said they had made changes to their trap so it could be as kiwi-friendly as possible.

“We thought we were doing our best to try to protect the natural habitat areas on our farm by encouraging possum control. It turned out, that despite our best intentions, we inadvertently undermined what we were trying to do.

“We want Manukaha and his mate to have the very best chance of living a long and happy life in our area.”