Auckland's Kelly Tarlton's Aquarium nursing green sea turtle for second time

An injured turtle that was rehabilitated at the SEALIFE Kelly Tarlton’s two years ago has returned to the Auckland aquarium for further treatment.

Connie the green sea turtle was brought back to the aquarium’s turtle rehabilitation centre two weeks ago suffering from buoyancy issues.

A fisherman found her stranded at Rangiputa Beach in Northland – the same region she was rescued from in December 2018 – and alerted the Department of Conservation.

Connie is being tube-fed every three days and treated with an antifungal drug.

READ MORE:

* Critically ill black turtle found stranded at Auckland beach slowly recovering

* Rescued turtle Calvin returns to sea following Auckland rehab stint

* Endangered Hawksbill Sea Turtle's long journey home



Connie is about 10 to 15 years old and is in a much better condition than when she first arrived at the rehabilitation centre, SEALIFE Kelly Tarlton’s curator Andrew Christie said.

Kelly Tarlton's/Stuff Connie the green sea turtle has returned to rehab at Kelly Tarlton's Aquarium in Auckland.

She initially came to the centre after washing up at Henderson Bay in Northland.

After four months of rehabilitation, the turtle was released back into the ocean at Poor Knights Island Marine Reserve in Matapouri.

“Over the past year Connie has put on over 5kg which shows she has been successful at feeding herself in the wild,” Christie said.

“We are still yet to determine why Connie washed up a second time, but it highlights the harsh reality of sea turtles’ plight in the wild, with only one in 1000 sea turtles making it to adulthood.”

It is also quite remarkable the turtle returned to the same area where she was first found, Christie said.

Staff hope to release Connie back into the wild at the end of summer, if treatment proves successful.

Kelly Tarlton's/Stuff It’s hoped Connie can be released in a few months’ time.

Turtles released into the ocean are given a flipper tag with a unique code, so they can be identified if they are found again.

Turtle facts