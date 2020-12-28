Auckland drought: Easy and creative ways to save water this summer

The Bucket List - Stuff's easy tips on how to save water around your home.

Aucklanders are still being asked to conserve water after one of the driest years on record.

Following a dry 2019, the region saw a record 40 days with no rain in January and February, paving the way for water restrictions that would continue into December.

In May, the use of outdoor hoses and water blasters was banned, until commercial water users were given the go ahead to use hose pipes fitted with trigger nozzles in October, followed by the public in December.

Despite the restrictions and Aucklanders being the most efficient water users in New Zealand, the dam levels are still low.

Watercare is asking residents to continue being “water-saving heroes” by saving 20 litres of water per day.

READ MORE:

* Weather: Hot, dry conditions this week spark fire restrictions

* Auckland drought: For whom the meter rolls – a water shortage-era thriller

* Auckland drought: Household hose ban eased for summer



We’ve put together a list of easy ways you can save water around your home, as well as a few ideas for if you’re willing to go the extra mile.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Use a quick splash of water to wet your toothbrush and turn the tap off while you brush.

Turn the taps off

One of the easiest ways you can save water is by simply turning your tap off when you’re not using it.

While brushing your teeth, run the water quickly over your toothbrush to wet it, and again when you need to spit and rinse. Alternatively, you could fill a glass with a small amount of water, pour it over your toothbrush and take a swig of any leftover water if you like to gargle afterwards.

One of Watercare’s recommendations is to limit your showers to four minutes or less. If you think you need more time than this to shave your legs or let your conditioner work its magic, consider turning the shower off for a few minutes before turning it back on to rinse.

This year has seen a huge emphasis on hand washing, thanks to Covid-19. The World Health Organization recommends using hand sanitiser if your hands are not “visibly soiled”. If they are, you should use water and soap. The Ministry of Health recommends washing your hands for about 20 seconds, which is a long time for the tap to be running. Try turning it off while you lather your hands.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Excess water can be saved and used to water plants.

Save your excess water

Sometimes you have no choice but to leave the tap running if you're waiting for the water to either heat up or cool down. Use a receptacle to save the excess water from going to waste and use it to fill up your kettle, wash vegetables, clean dirty dishes before stacking them in the dishwasher or keep it in a water bottle in the fridge for when you're thirsty.

Water leftover from cooking pasta or boiling eggs or vegetables can also be salvaged. Let the water cool down and use it to water your garden or house plants. Your plants will reward you by flourishing from the extra nutrition from whatever was being cooked. On that note, avoid watering your outdoor plants during the hottest time of the day. Watering early in the morning or once the sun has set will prevent the water from evaporating.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Only use your dishwasher when it’s stacked full.

Use your appliances wisely

You can limit the number of times you use your dishwasher and washing machine if you only use them when they’re full. Use the appliance’s economy setting where possible, which uses less water and lower water temperatures, for which your power bill will also thank you.

If you’re in the market for a new washing machine, dishwasher, toilet or shower system, take into consideration the appliance’s water star rating: The more stars it has, the more water efficient it is, and will likely help you lower your water bill if you’re on the metropolitan water supply network. More information about water star ratings can be found on the Ministry for the Environment website.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Use a bucket to wash vegetables or plates instead of putting them under a running tap.

Fix any leaks

Have a look around your house and fix any leaky pipes, taps, shower heads and toilets. It’s also worth looking for any water stains or evidence of leaks on the ceilings. According to the Water Footprint Calculator leaky tap dripping at a rate of one drip per second could waste more than 11,356 litres a year. Think of all those extra showers you could have had!

If you suspect something is awry with your water bill, Watercare can help you be more efficient with your water use by asking you some questions about how your family uses water. Read more here.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Auckland resident Norman King, 73, uses milk bottles to create a slow-watering device for his pot plants in an effort to save water.

Be creative

One Auckland resident went above and beyond to save water by creating a device to give his plants a measured dose of water directly to their roots.

Keen gardener and chilli enthusiast Norman King, 73, was “a bit sick and tired” of not being able to use a hose to water his chilli plants, as he found using a watering can to be just as wasteful.

Thinking that there must be a better way of doing it, King chopped off the base of a litre milk bottle, drilled a small hole in the lid and attached it, upside down, to a garden stake.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Norman King, 73, uses milk bottles to create a slow-watering device for his pot plants.

When filled with water once every few days, King found it targeted the plant’s root system gradually over about 16 hours.

“I'm no inventor but I come up with some weird and wonderful ideas,” the Morningside resident said.

Have you invented a water-saving device? Email caroline.williams@stuff.co.nz.