Auckland shorebird chicks stood on and starving to death due to 'selfish' beachgoers

Birds New Zealand Auckland representative Ian McLean said people should not be pitching tents, playing cricket or walking their children through the shorebirds’ habitats.

Shorebird chicks at Auckland's popular Omaha Beach are dying before they reach adulthood due to beachgoers disturbing them in their sanctuary, a bird study group says.

A area at the northern end of Auckland's Omaha Beach provides a safe spot for northern New Zealand dotterels, variable oystercatchers, pied stilts, caspian terns and banded dotterels.

In addition, up to 400 migrant bar-tailed godwits have chosen to roost there following their mammoth 12,000-kilometre annual flight from Alaska.

The predator proof, fenced sanctuary takes up about 500 metres of the 3-kilometre beach, but despite having ample room to relax and play, some people have made the sanctuary “their own private beach”.

Birds New Zealand Auckland regional representative Ian McLean said: “It appears that the main beach is only for the common plebs.”

He said signs advising to people to keep away from the birds were ignored, with many taking their barbecues, shelters and deck chairs into the area to swim, sunbathe, play sports and enjoy a picnic.

It was also disappointing seeing adults take their children to play inside the sanctuary, he said, adding they were setting a bad example.

“Ignorance and unawareness cannot be used as an excuse for you to have to carry your possessions well away from the nearest car park, through the dunes and then the gate of a predator-proof fence into what is clearly marked as a bird sanctuary.”

Dogs are prohibited inside the predator proof fence, but this dog's owner was nowhere to be seen, McLean said.

People also walk their unleashed dogs in the sanctuary despite signs stating dogs are banned, McLean said.

The resulting disturbance would sometimes last hours, meaning adult birds were unable to feed chicks, which eventually die of starvation, he added.

“The level of stress placed on the adult birds by the presence of people within their nesting territory is immense.”

In a bid to distract people from their nests, the birds often leave their eggs unattended, leaving them at risk of predators such as black-backed gulls.

The signage at the entrance to Omaha Beach is clear, and "actually very good", McLean said.

“Some chicks and eggs are actually stood on and squashed during games of cricket,” McLean added.

Volunteers from the Omaha Shorebird Protection Trust found only three chicks from 25 northern New Zealand dotterels, and one or two from 20 variable oystercatcher breeding pairs, survived the 2019/2020 summer breeding season.

A Department of Conservation spokeswoman said it was fantastic New Zealanders were spending time in the great outdoors, however, it was important people were mindful of wildlife, particularly in coastal areas.

Only three chicks from 25 New Zealand dotterel pairs survived the 2019/2020 breeding season at Omaha Beach.

“Respect habitats and nesting sites such as rivers and beaches.

“Give birds and marine mammals plenty of space, keep your dog and our wildlife safe by keeping dogs under control.”

People should also take rubbish home with them, avoid lighting fires and stop flying drones without permission.

Auckland Council has been approached for comment.