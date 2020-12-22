Residents to appeal $69 million Auckland pathway

Some residents are not happy about the Te Whau Pathway. Video first published on June 16, 2017.

Residents have vowed to keep battling a $69 million shared path in Auckland intended to connect the community with nature.

The New Lynn-based Upper Te Whau Concern Group says it will appeal resource consent granted this month for 10.4 kilometres of the Te Whau Pathway, a 15-kilometre causeway for pedestrians and cyclists.

The group of Koromiko St residents earlier made submissions against the walkway which they feared would be intrusive.

They were worried about security and privacy and were also concerned the path would damage the “ecologically sensitive” area with mangroves and at-risk birdlife.

Whau Coastal Walkway Environment/Supplied Residents in west Auckland say they will appeal the Te Whau coastal pathway, which once complete, will link the Manukau and Waitematā Harbours.

The causeway will extend from Green Bay to Te Atatu Peninsula on the western edge of the Whau River passing close by the back of their properties.

Construction for the Te Whau coastal pathway started in 2015, and upon completion will link the Manukau Harbour to the Waitemata Harbour.

The project is being funded by Auckland Council, Auckland Transport, the Whau and Henderson Massey local boards and the trusts.

The government announced in July the project will be given a funding boost of $35 million, creating more than 100 jobs post-coronavirus.

The $35,308,000, as part of a broader $220 million cycleway package, will extend the pathway from Olympic Park to Ken Maunder Park, and Laurieston Park to the Northwestern Cycleway.

But the Upper Te Whau Concern Group has slammed the cost of the project after the council proposed a higher than pledged 5 per cent rate rise next year, to counter the revenue hit from Covid-19.

Spokesperson Erica Wood is calling it “an exorbitant folly, at a time where Covid-hit tax and ratepayers should be expecting better, more responsible use of their money.”

The group considers it an unnecessary waste of New Zealanders’ money during a time of social and economic instability, Wood said.

“As a ratepayer myself, I’m pretty astounded with rates going to be going up, council’s budget already blowing out, and they’re forging ahead with this project, which is a nice to have, not a need to have.”

Wood said the pathway put in jeopardy already at-risk birds and other coastal-dwelling fauna, “which rely on the rare quiet space the Te Whau River affords.”

It puts a river already vulnerable to pollution into further peril, increasing the risk of rubbish, she said.

Wood said she had seen “horrific” litter stuck in the mangroves by the boardwalk on the Avondale side- seven shopping trolleys, beer bottles and even a computer screen.

The path would block access for watercraft, including her stand-up paddleboard, she said.

“I’d have to lie down flat to get under it.”

MAHVASH ALI/FAIRFAX NZ/Western Leader Robby Kiddie says he is “absolutely devastated” by plans for the walkway.

Robby and Gloria Kiddie have lived in Koromiko St for the past 28 years.

Robby said he was “absolutely devastated” to learn about the walkway.

“Our life will change completely if we’ve got that in front of us.”

Neighbour Cliff Corcoran said it would be horrendous having people, cyclists and electric scooters all sharing the 4.3 metre wide pathway.

“It’s not a walkway if you can load all that traffic onto it,” he said.

“It’s like a freeway now.”

Corcoran said he was angry because it would disturb birdlife.

“If you put construction workers in there, they’re going to be away faster than you can say Jack Robinson.

“New Zealand is this untouched environment with its own beauty but (the fact that) you can plough through it at your own convenience to me is total hypocrisy.”

MAHVASH ALI/FAIRFAX NZ/Western Leader Cliff Corcoran is concerned about the walkway’s effects on threatened bird species

Rod Sheridan, Auckland Council’s general manager of community facilities, said 368 submissions were received – with 306 supporting the resource consent application, 57 opposing it and four neutral.

The concerns of all submitters were addressed through an independent application process, he said.

“After reviewing the application, independent commissioners have agreed that Auckland Council has either addressed the adverse effects or will do so through the 168 conditions that will guide how works can be undertaken.”

Sheridan said the government funding supports educating people on water quality, caring for rivers and the environment, the ecological corridor, the integrated environmental restoration plan and native plant nurseries.

The government’s objectives include creating additional employment, environmental and sustainability outcomes which benefit the wider project area and the Auckland region, he said.

“Some of these outcomes are long term goals, and the Te Whau Pathway project helps to raise the communities’ awareness of the environment they live in and take ownership of their environment.”

These requirements were included in the professional services and physical works procurements for this project, which are still to be completed early in the new year, Sheridan said.