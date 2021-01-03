World's rarest tree saved from fire on remote islands north of New Zealand

Helicopters have contained a fire on the same island as the world’s rarest tree, the Three Kings kaikomoko. (File photo)

Helicopters have contained a fire on the remote Manawatāwhi/Three Kings Islands, north of New Zealand.

The islands are a wildlife sanctuary and home to the last remaining wild Three Kings kaikomoko, Pennantia baylisiana, the rarest tree in the world.

The tree’s rarity had local iwi Ngāti Kuri and Fire and Emergency scrambling to put out the fire on Sunday morning, said Ngāti Kuri trustee Sheridan Waitai.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Sheridan Waitai from Ngāti Kuri says there were initially fears for the kaikomoto. (File photo)

The Department of Conservation helped to wash the helicopters before the flight, to ensure no pests or stray seeds were accidentally introduced to the islands, she said.

The fire was spotted by a boat just after midnight, Waitaia said.

Four helicopters were sent to the island at first light on Sunday, and confirmed it was a small fire, possibly started by lightening, she said.

The 10m-by-5m fire was easily doused by the helicopters, which were returning to the mainland at 10am, Waitai said.

The fire was fortunately nowhere near the kaikomoko, which is the last one of its kind left alive, she said.

Waitai said the islands have taken 80 years to be restored back to their former glory after being decimated by introduced goats.