World's rarest tree saved from fireworks fire on islands north of New Zealand

The fire on Manawatāwhi/Three Kings Islands was small but hard to put out.

A fire on the remote Manawatāwhi/Three Kings Islands, north of New Zealand, is believed to have been lit by fireworks or a flare from a boat.

The islands are a wildlife sanctuary and home to the last remaining wild Three Kings kaikōmoko, Pennantia baylisiana, the rarest tree in the world.

The tree’s rarity had local iwi Ngāti Kuri and Fire and Emergency scrambling to put out the fire on Sunday morning, said Ngāti Kuri trustee Sheridan Waitai.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Sheridan Waitai from Ngāti Kuri says there were initially fears for the kaikomoto. (File photo)

The iwi would now like information about any boats in the area at the time, as the islands have a strict no-landing rule, she said.

“They’re not even meant to get too close. They’ve got the whole ocean out there and somebody obviously faced [the fireworks or flare] towards the land.”

The fire was spotted by a boat just after midnight, Waitaia said.

Four helicopters from private contactor Skyworks were sent to the island at first light on Sunday, and confirmed it was a small fire, she said.

Two helicopters stayed to douse the blaze, which was 15 metres by 25 metres at its largest.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Helicopters have contained a fire on the same island as the world’s rarest tree, the Three Kings kaikōmoko. (File photo)

The fire was fortunately nowhere near the kaikomoko, which is the last one of its kind left alive, Waitai said.

“Luckily for us, it was in the flaxes, which is hard to catch fire but it does take a long time to put out.”

A total of 55,000L of water was dropped by the helicopters to control the blaze.

Because of the island’s uniqueness, the Department of Conservation helped to wash the helicopters before the flight, to ensure no pests or stray seeds were accidentally introduced to the islands, Waitai said.

But the fire was a reminder of the preciousness of the islands and the need for all to steer clear, she said.

“If people could be really mindful of the biodiversity in these special places and not be too close; it’s a significant island for this country.”

Waitai said the islands have taken 80 years to be restored back to their former glory after being decimated by introduced goats.