Algae blood red by day, electric blue by night on Auckland's Hibiscus Coast

A red algae which looks similar to blood during the day becomes a local attraction to Hibiscus Coast residents at night when it glows blue as a result of bioluminescence.

A grim-looking red substance is causing confusion for visitors to beaches along Auckland's Hibiscus Coast.

But a coastal ecologist says there’s no need to panic as the dramatic looking algae is harmless.

The red algae, which locals have said looks similar to blood, has popped up at multiple beaches in the past week, including Tindalls Beach and Stanmore Bay Beach.

Jo Lindsay/Supplied A red algae at several Hibiscus Coast beaches is causing condition among residents.

Gulf Harbour-based coastal ecologist Steve White said the red algal blooms, also known as ‘sea sparkle’, red tide and scientifically as Noctilucca scintillans, were quite common in warm, calm waters with surface nutrients for planktonic organisms to feed on and bloom.

A recent bout of rain, which saw more than 50 Auckland beaches declared unsafe for swimming, and storm water run-off helped provide those nutrients, he said.

“It tends to accumulate in areas where you’re got calmer water that allows the buoyant little organisms to congregate in the surface waters.”

Northern New Zealand typically sees the algae more than other parts of the country, White said, adding that the Whangaparāoa Peninsula was “pretty well blessed” with ideal bloom conditions.

Jo Lindsay/Supplied Some have described the algae as blood-like, however a coastal ecologist says it is harmless to humans.

White said the blooms can appear to taint pockets of water red when conditions allow for high numbers of the organisms.

“It comes together and produces that quite dramatic pinky-reddy slick,” thus the nickname ‘red tide’, he said.

At night, the algae lets off an electric-blue glow as a result of its biological reaction to disturbance, as a means of protecting itself - similar to that of a squid squirting ink - in a phenomenon called bioluminescence.

The blue glow has proven a popular attraction to local photographers and has even prompted the launch of a Facebook group so people can alert others to beaches where bioluminescence is present in real time.

Grant Birley/Supplied Gulf Harbour photographer Grant Birley made it his mission to capture the bioluminescent glow of the algae in 2019.

Gulf Harbour photographer Grant Birley has been “chasing” the glowing algae since 2019, during which he has managed to get a “couple of good shots”.

“It was more luck than anything,” he said, adding that those wanting to capture the blue waves would need to splash around a bit to activate the glow.

While the algae isn’t likely to cause humans any health problems, intense blooms overseas have been known to kill fish, as the organisms produce ammonia which reduces oxygen levels in the water, White said.

White wasn't aware of any local fish dying from Noctilucca scintillans, however according to a joint report by scientists from the University of Tokyo and the Cawthron Institute in Nelson, a red tide of new algal species Karenia brevisulcata took hold of the Wellington Harbour in 1998, resulting in massive kills of fish and invertebrates and over 500 cases of respiratory distress in humans.

Grant Birley/Supplied It was pure luck whether the algae would glow on any given night, Birley said.

Asked if climate change and rising sea temperatures had caused the algae to appear more frequently, White said it was more likely the result of development around the coast.

"It’s just the impact of humans on the coastal environment rather than the sign of the coming apocalypse, so to speak.”