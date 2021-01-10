People flock to Manawatū rivers to cool off despite poor water quality

Aven Motion leaps from the bank into the water at Tokomaru's Horseshoe Bend while James McLaugnlin watches.

Official warnings about poor water quality across Manawatū and Horowhenua are not deterring people from cooling off in rivers.

Horizons Regional Council collects weekly water samples from sites across its area – from Whanganui to Tararua and Ruapehu to Horowhenua – and uploads the results to the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) website.

The samples test for E coli and cyanobacteria, a potentially toxic algae.

The sites are then graded on a traffic light system: green is good for swimming, orange means caution is advised, while red means a place is unsuitable for swimming.

Beaches along the west coast were all green, but rivers were a mixed bag, according to testing done before Saturday.

The Manawatū River was mixed, depending on what area you looked at.

The water was clean enough for swimming near Foxton and Palmerston North, but was red throughout Tararua.

Tributaries into the Manawatū River were not so great.

All monitored sites along the Ōroua River​, including Timona Park​ in Feilding and Colyton Reserve​, were unsuitable.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Maddock Sullivan-Jones watches as his grandad, Darren Mehlhopt, helps Mackenzie Wilton, 3, swim at Pohangina's Raumai Reserve.

The Pohangina River was similar, rated unsuitable for swimming at Raumai Reserve, Totara Reserve and Piripiri, which were all last sampled on January 4 – a day after rainfall in Manawatū and surrounding areas.

Rainfall contributes to nutrients running off land into waterways.

The ratings were given to the Pohangina River sites due to high levels of E coli.

Swathes of people were out at Raumai Reserve on Saturday, cooling off – the chattering of some children’s jaws suggested they’d spent a bit too long in the water – and picnicking.

The water appeared clear, with swimmers telling Stuff they felt it was clean.

Darren and Lyn Mehlhopt​ were there with their grandchildren.

Darren Mehlhopt said he had swum along the Pohangina River since he was a child.

Lyn Mehlhopt said the weather had come right in the past week and it was great to be out in nature rather than at a pool.

“There is something about being outside.”

Many rivers were not in great condition, but the Pohangina River was generally very nice, she said.

Horseshoe Bend​ on the Tokomaru River was also graded as unsuitable for swimming due to E coli - although toxic algae was not a problem – due to the last test on January 3.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Isla McLaughlin underwater at Horseshoe Bend, Tokomaru.

Plenty of people were taking a dip at Horseshoe Bend on Saturday, where the water also appeared clean.

The cliff was especially popular, with children and adults scrambling up it to do bombs into the deepest section of the Horowhenua swim spot.

Jo McLaughlin​, who had travelled from Wainuiomata to meet relatives from Palmerston North and Feilding, said it was nice there were still spots like Horseshoe Bend.

“Where we come from there is no where we can really swim in rivers.

“We used to swim in the Hutt River a lot, but you can’t at the moment.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Miles Motion, Elise McLaughlin, James McLaughlin, Aven Motion, Peter Foote holding Luka McLaughlin and Isla McLaughlin splash around at Tokomaru's Horseshoe Bend.

Horizons resources and partnerships group manager Dr Jon Roygard​ said results came back within two days of tests, but people should use their eyes too.

People and animals should stay out of rivers if they see black or dark brown, slimy mat-like growth that may also be musty smelling, he said.

Weekly sampling means the results may not reflect the water quality for the whole week.

“A general rule is if the water looks clear and it’s three days after rainfall, you should be good to go,” he said.

Results from across the year showed more work was needed to improve water quality, he said.

People can go to lawa.org.nz/explore-data/swimming to check the latest swim spot information for sites across New Zealand.