Rena wreck to become protected reef in Mōtītī Protection Area

Marine ecologist Phil Ross has been diving at the wreck of the Rena since 2012 and cataloguing the biodiversity.

The site New Zealand’s worst ecological marine disaster is to become a training ground for marine biologists, thanks to sweeping protection laws.

Minister of Conservation Kiritapu Allan approved the Bay of Plenty Regional Coastal Environment Plan on March 1 which will create protection areas near Mōtītī Island, including Astrolabe Reef where the Rena ran aground in 2012.

The Mōtītī Protection Area prohibits taking any animal or plant in a bid to combat the loss of biodiversity caused by past overfishing.

Other protected areas include Te Papa (Brewis Shoal), Te Porotiti, O Karapu Reef, Motuhaku Island (Schooner Rocks) and Motunau Island (Plate Island).

Tauranga diver and ecologist Phil Ross has monitored the Rena wreck for years and said the MPA is the biggest step towards protecting biodiversity since the Marine Reserve Act came into effect in 1971.

“We had done a lot of managing fisheries but not maintaining biodiversity,” he said.

“In the court process it was determined to part of resource management was to maintain biodiversity.”

Ross says in just a few years the protected areas will likely be teeming with fish, crayfish and plants. This will make the reef a prime place for marine research for academics.

It will also make the spot popular for divers wanting to see a biodiverse reef.

./Supplied Bay of Plenty Regional Council map outlining the new protection areas.

“It will be an opportunity to see what an ocean should look like and this will provide better understanding of how to better manage ocean resources,” he said.

“It’s a place to take a bunch of students through to aid research. Some of these studies will be on mapping the effects when you stop fishing in an area.”

Forest & Bird chief executive Kevin Hague said the Mōtītī Protection Area means the legacy of the Rena disaster will be three reefs permanently protected for nature.

“We’re delighted the Environment Court and the Court of Appeal firmly upheld the relationship between conservation values and mātauranga Māori in the creation of these protected areas.”

Hague said it was important to remember that only 1 per cent of the Bay of Plenty is now protected.

Phil Ross/Stuff Marine ecologist Phil Ross explores the wreck of the MV Rena, which is now a protected reef.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council deputy chair and chair of the Coastal Plan Sub-Committee Jane Nees says it is excellent to finally have the Regional Coastal Plan appeals resolved, providing direction and certainty for the community.

She says it has been a long process but is now another step in the right direction to preserve coastal treasures.

“This is a unique and complex case, resulting from a decision by the Environment Court.”

New rules pertaining to the Mōtītī Protection Area are expected to be in effect next summer.