Auckland tree protest: People 'dragged out' by police, eight arrested

Protesters and police have clashed over the fate of native trees at a development site in Auckland's Avondale.

Eight protestors have been arrested at a native tree protest in Auckland.

The Mana Rākau - Save Canal Road Native Trees group has been at the Avondale site since July 2020, protesting against the removal of a group of 100-year-old natives.

On Tuesday morning, police officers and security surrounded the area and arrested four women and two men for trespassing, as the remaining 26 trees were felled. Police later confirmed an additional two people were arrested.

A digger could be seen working on the site, and a Stuff reporter on the scene said protesters who were in tents were “dragged out”.

Inspector Grant Tetzlaff, the police area commander for Auckland City West earlier said police were on site “to ensure the safety of all people present”.

“Our role is to ensure the property owner can exercise their rights while also ensuring the protestors are able to exercise their rights to protest peacefully.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Mana Rākau have been protesting since July 2020 against the removal of the 100-year-old trees.

In a statement released shortly before 7pm, Tetzlaff said: “We respect any person’s right to protest in public spaces.”

“Unfortunately some of those present have chosen to try and force their way onto the property.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Security guards helped police arrest and detain protestors gathered to try to prevent the continued felling of trees at Canal Rd in Avondale

Police had since left the site, but will be in the area this evening and will respond to any issues that may arise, he said.

Mana Rākau spokeswoman Juressa Lee said Canal Rd was the site of New Zealand’s longest-running urban tree occupation.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Six people have been arrested for trespassing as they attempt to prevent the felling of trees.

It has been the site of several arrests and confrontations between the community and contractors working for the developer, she said.

When Lee saw contractors start moving in, she drove her car into the site.

She claimed two contractors tried to remove her from her car to start work.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Mana Rākau have been protesting for 245 days to stop te cutting down of native trees.

About 30 police officers were surrounding wire fences to prevent people accessing the site about 12.30pm.

Siana Fitzjohn was pulled out of the site by security and police as she tried to hold off the digger.

Chris Mckeen/Stuff Security guards are on site, as are about 30 police officers.

“It’s not really about the clashes that happen between security and activists, it’s about the trees,” she said.

Mana Rākau supporter Aurelie Rivalant said one of the people living in the trees started livestreaming at the sight of chainsaws.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Protestors and contractors were seen pulling a rope like tug of war.

“They started felling trees willy nilly,” Rivalant said.

Supporters were crying, filming the tree removal, and shouting at workers.

Protester Steve Abel was seen on top of a truck, while another woman ran into the property with security guards running after her and surrounding her on the ground.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A protester ties himself to a digger in fight to save 100-year-old Avondale native trees on Canal Rd.

He said it was devastating to watch contractors use a digger to remove the trees, saying the “damage is done”.

Lee said she and other protesters were prepared to prevent any development from happening even if all the trees are removed.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Protestors were seen running into the property and on top of trucks.

Mana Rākau is scheduled to have a meeting with Auckland Council’s environment committee on Wednesday.

They will still attend the meeting.

Some yelled “shame on you” at Daniel Raymond, a member of the Raymond family, which owns the site.

Chris McKeen/Stuff “It’s not really about the clashes that happen between security and activists, it’s about the trees,” said Siana Fitzjohn.

Lee said it was a “devastating day” for the community, saying the lack of action to protect trees across Auckland was “disgraceful”.

She stated 100 police and security guards were brought in to remove tree protectors and prevent the community from accessing the site.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Protestors found out about the felling of trees as another protestor living in the trees begun livestreaming the first sighting of chainsaws.

“We have lost the rākau at Canal Road today, but we have built a movement of tree protectors, and will continue to pressure our leaders to reinstate general tree protection in Aotearoa.”

Tuesday was the 245th day of the protest.