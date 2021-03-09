Auckland tree protest: People 'dragged out' by police, six arrested

A woman has been arrested after protesting the chopping down of native trees in Auckland's Avondale.

Six protestors have been arrested at a native tree protest in Auckland.

The Mana Rakaū - Save Canal Road Native Trees group has been at the Avondale site since July 2020 protesting against the removal of a group of 100-year-old natives.

On Tuesday morning, police officers and security surrounded the area and arrested four women and two man for trespassing.

A digger could be seen working on the site, and a Stuff reporter on the scene said protesters who were in tents were “dragged out”.

Mana Rakāu have been protesting since July 2020 against the removal of the 100-year-old trees.

Grant Tetzlaff, the police area commander for Auckland City West said police are on site “to ensure the safety of all people present”.

Police at Canal Rd, Avondale as trees are cut down.

“Our role is to ensure the property owner can exercise their rights while also ensuring the protesters are able to exercise their rights to protest peacefully.”

Police will be enforcing the Trespass Act on those who do not adhere to the Act, he said.

Security guards helped police arrest and detain protestors gathered to try to prevent the continued felling of trees at Canal Rd in Avondale

Mana Rakāu spokeswoman Juressa Lee said she was devastated and felt sick about what was happening at the site.

“Canal Rd is the site of New Zealand’s longest running urban tree occupation and has been the site of several arrests and confrontations between the community and contractors working for the developer.”

Six people have been arrested for trespassing as they attempt to prevent the felling of trees.

When Lee saw contractors start moving in, she drove her car into the site.

She claimed two contractors tried to remove her from her car to start work.

Mana Rakāu have been protesting for 245 days to stop te cutting down of native trees.

About 30 police officers were surrounding wire fences to prevent people accessing the site about 12.30pm.

Siana Fitzjohn was pulled out of the site by security and police as she tried to hold off the digger.

Security guards are on site, as are about 30 police officers.

“It’s not really about the clashes that happen between security and activists, it’s about the trees,” she said.

Mana Rakāu supporter Aurelie Rivalant said one of the people living in the trees started livestreaming at the sight of chainsaws.

Protestors and contractors were seen pulling a rope like tug of war.

“They started felling trees willy nilly,” Rivalant said.

Supporters were crying, filming the tree removal, and shouting at workers.

A protester ties himself to a digger in fight to save 100-year-old Avondale native trees on Canal Rd.

Protester Steve Abel was seen on top of a truck, while another woman run into the property with security guards running after her and surrounding her on the ground.

He said it was devastating to watch contractors use a digger to remove the trees, saying the “damage is done”.

Protestors were seen running into the property and on top of trucks.

Lee said she and other protesters were prepared to prevent any development happening even if all the trees are removed.

Mana Rakāu is scheduled to have a meeting with Auckland Council’s environment committee on Wednesday.

"It's not really about the clashes that happen between security and activists, it's about the trees," said Siana Fitzjohn.

They will still attend the meeting.

Some yelled “shame on you” at Daniel Raymond, a member of the Raymond family, which owns the site.

Protestors found out about the felling of trees as another protestor living in the trees begun livestreaming the first sighting of chainsaws.

Tuesday is the 245th day of the protest.