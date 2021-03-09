Auckland tree protest: People 'dragged out' by police, three arrested

A woman has been arrested after protesting the chopping down of native trees in Auckland's Avondale.

The Mana Rakaū - Save Canal Road Native Trees group has been at the Avondale site since July 2020 protesting against the removal of a group of 100-year-old natives.

On Tuesday morning, police officers and security surrounded the area and arrested two women and one man for trespassing.

A digger could be seen working on the site, and a Stuff reporter on the scene said protesters who were in tents were “dragged out”.

Grant Tetzlaff, the police area commander for Auckland City West said police are on site “to ensure the safety of all people present”.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Police at Canal Rd, Avondale as trees are cut down.

“Our role is to ensure the property owner can exercise their rights while also ensuring the protesters are able to exercise their rights to protest peacefully.”

Police will be enforcing the Trespass Act on those who do not adhere to the Act, he said.

Mana Rakāu spokeswoman Juressa Lee said she was devastated and felt sick about what was happening at the site.

“Canal Rd is the site of New Zealand’s longest running urban tree occupation and has been the site of several arrests and confrontations between the community and contractors working for the developer.”

When Lee saw contractors start moving in, she drove her car into the site.

She claimed two contractors tried to remove her from her car to start work.

About 30 police officers were surrounding wire fences to prevent people accessing the site about 12.30pm.

Mana Rakāu supporter Aurelie Rivalant said one of the people living in the trees started livestreaming at the sight of chainsaws.

“They started felling trees willy nilly,” Rivalant said.

Chris Mckeen/Stuff Security guards are on site, as are about 30 police officers.

Supporters were crying, filming the tree removal, and shouting at workers.

Protester Steve Abel was seen on top of a truck, while another woman run into the property with security guards running after her and surrounding her on the ground.

Lee said she and other protesters were prepared to prevent any development happening even if all the trees are removed.

Mana Rakāu is scheduled to have a meeting with Auckland Council’s environment committee on Wednesday.

They will still attend the meeting.

Some yelled “shame on you” at Daniel Raymond, a member of the Raymond family, which owns the site.

Tuesday is the 245th day of the protest.