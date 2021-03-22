Composter says people complaining about objectionable odour 'troublemakers'

Natural Bark and Compost on State Highway 1 near Foxton.

A compost manufacturer slapped with multiple non-compliance notices due to odour from his operation says people complaining are “thick as pig s...".

Natural Bark and Compost​ in Foxton​ describes itself on its website as delivering “superior products and service”, such as organic compost made from poultry farm waste, since 1997.

A testimonial on the site, attributed to Murray Smith​ from Porirua, described Natural Bark and Compost as having "very good" facilities.

But the business has been getting up the nose of Foxton residents and Horizons Regional Council.

Foxton residents contacted Stuff and have said they have had multiple problems with Natural Bark and Compost in the past 18 months.

Smell was the main issue, but some residents also had problems with the business taking sheep pelts and offal to mix into its compost in 2020.

That made the smell considerably worse, while seagulls dropped some offal and pelt parts away from compost piles.

Google Maps/Stuff Much of Natural Bark and Compost's business is set well away from other properties, yet people have complained about bad smells.

Natural Bark and Compost has a history of breaching environmental rules.

According to information obtained by Stuff under the Local Government Official Information and Meeting's Act, the business was issued three abatement notices and seven infringement notices between 2016 and 2020.

The notices are given when people or businesses breach environmental rules, but are short of taking cases to court.

Copies of some notices were given to Stuff, but Horizons said it could not provide one as it was subject to further investigation.

The ones provided mostly relate to objectionable odour, although Natural Bark and Compost was also in trouble for allowing compost leachate to run from a hardstand area onto land.

Natural Bark and Compost owner and director Paul Dykstra​ told Stuff to “just ignore it" when contacted about the issues on Saturday.

“Don't listen to the public. They just want to see your business go. They are thick as pig s....”

He had odour issues in 2020 but believed everything was resolved.

“That's all in the past.”

People complaining recently had nothing to complain about, as he had not heard from Horizons for some time, he said.

The people who spoke to Stuff were “troublemakers”, he said.

He had been using offal and pelts for a month as he knew other composters used it, believing he was fully compliant with his consent at the time.

He was unaware of any further Horizons investigations.

Stuff could not smell anything when reporters parked outside Natural Bark and Compost with the windows down on Saturday.

Horizons has previously said odour is generally one of the hardest things to monitor, as smells often subside by the time it can check compliance.