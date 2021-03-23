Fears speed hike for Auckland's Waitematā Harbour would see more animals killed

A black sea turtle was found dead at Whangaparaoa beach in Auckland after it was hit by a boat in January. Critics fear a proposed speed hike in Auckland’s harbour could result in an increase in these incidents.

A move to bump the speed boats can travel in the Waitematā Harbour will lead to an increase in marine animals being struck and killed, critics say.

Auckland Council is proposing to hike the maximum speed boats can travel from 12 to 18 knots under its new Navigation Safety bylaw to ensure ferries arrive on time.

A protected black turtle died earlier this year after a boat propeller lacerated its shell and punctured its lung.

Councillor and Hauraki Gulf Forum co-chairwoman Pippa Coom said the proposed 50 per cent speed hike is a step in the wrong direction.

“We’re concerned about the risk of vessel strike on both marine life and people if there is a speed increase,” she said.

Shelley Ogle/Supplied A Bryde’s whale washed up on Pakiri beach on September 18, 2020. Auckland councillor Pippa Coom argues boats travelling faster in the Gulf will put whales and dolphins in danger.

“Vessel-strike at 18 knots could well be fatal, and also result in injury to passengers and crew.”

The Navigation Safety bylaw sets the rules for activity on Auckland’s waters.

The council has requested a new bylaw as the existing one is set to expire.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff The Hauraki Gulf Forum is a statutory body, which promotes the protection and enhancement of the Hauraki Gulf.

Orca Research Trust founder and principal scientist Ingrid Visser said the proposal to increase the speed limit is “irresponsible”.

“New Zealand has the highest rates for boat strikes on orca in the world, so we have evidence that shows this is a problem here,” she said.

“We all treasure these animals, so why would you want to change an effective solution that is helping to protect them?”

Auckland Council spokeswoman Kataraina Maki said proposed changes to the speed limit reflect a range of views that Aucklanders have put forward to the council over time.

“The proposal sought to reflect the current use of the harbour while ensuring safety and provides an opportunity to formally consult on the differing views about this topic to get a clear idea of people’s concerns and preferences,” she said.

“All feedback provided on the proposed bylaw is being reviewed and will inform recommendations made to the council’s Governing Body for their decision on the bylaw in June.”

Kelly Tarlton's Green sea turtle back in rehab at Kelly Tarlton's Auckland, in December.

Maki said public consultation, which closed in February, sought feedback on a lower or higher speed limit, including retaining the current 12 knots, increasing to 18 knots, or an alternative, like 15 knots.

Fullers Group Limited, a ferry and tourism company operating in the Hauraki Gulf and Waitematā Harbour, voiced support for the speed change in October.

“Having the ability to travel slightly faster provides greater certainty and is likely to improve punctuality,” spokesman Alistair Thomson said.

“It would allow ferries to recover from delays that can currently cause cascading impacts across a day.”

The Department of Conservation (DOC) recorded an increase in calls about animal injuries in January due to hot weather and Prada Cup crowds.

“It’s usually that [boats] are moving too quickly through the water and are unable to slow down in time,” biodiversity supervisor Molly Hicks said.