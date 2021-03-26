Coromandel iwi's proposed two-year scallop ban to save declining fishery

A Coromandel iwi is calling on the Ministry to impose an official rāhui on scallop harvesting in eastern Coromandel waters.

Ngāti Hei - with the backing of various community groups- has requested the two-year ban in the hopes it will give seabeds “a much-needed breather” and authorities time to improve processes “before it’s too late”.

This comes after frustrations around a lack of action from government on declining scallop numbers, prompting Ngāti Hei to put a voluntary rāhui in Opito Bay waters over the summer period.

Fisheries New Zealand is inviting people to have their say on the proposed temporary closure and will be accepting submissions until May.

Ngāti Hei kaumatua Joe Davis told Stuff the voluntary rāhui over summer was a necessary move to stop holiday goers from further “raping and pillaging” the seabeds, but it was never going to be enough.

The official rāhui, if sanctioned, would hopefully give seabeds time to replenish while better guidelines are put in place around trawling and dredging, he said.

“We’ve been signalling for years that there’s going to be a problem, and that problem has now risen,” Davis said.

“The pressure in Whitianga, Kūaotunu, Opito Bay and Wairua is immense. It’s where everyone’s baches are - Aucklanders and Hamiltonians - and once the bubble with Australia opens there’s going to be even more people going out and taking the scraps.

“We don’t want that to happen. It makes sense to flow on with an official application to MPI.”

Supplied A map showing the area of the proposed closure.

The temporary closure would apply to recreational, commercial and customary fishing.

It would cover waters around Anarake Point, Repanga/ Cuvier Island, Ahuahu/Great Mercury Island, Ohinau Island, Alderman Islands, Ruahiwihiwi Point and Whakahau/Slipper Island.

Ngāti Hei isn’t the only mana whenua calling for a ban this year.

Ngāti Pāoa placed a two-year rāhui over the Hauraki Gulf in a bid to stop four species of kaimoana from collapsing.

Both, however, come after a four-year scallop rāhui in Marlborough Sounds, had not helped the scallop population recover.

When asked if Davis was concerned their rāhui could lead to the same scenario as Marlborough Sounds, he said with every rāhui there’s always a possibility a barren seabed is too far gone.

However, he said, that’s not a good enough excuse not to try.

“If we don’t look after the scallop fishery now we’re not going to have scallops at all and everyone’s mokopuna won’t be able to enjoy that luxury.”

In Coromandel, fishery companies are legally allowed to dredge 50-tonnes of scallops yearly.

For the 2019-2020 season, however, they only caught 13 tonnes- 26 percent of their total allowable commercial catch- due to scallop population decline.

While the extent of deprivation is still unknown, a soon-to-be released snapshot survey- funded by Opito Bay ratepayers - should back up what divers are already anecdotally saying, LegaSea spokesperson Sam Woolford said.

Supplied Opito Bay locals discussing ways of restoring decimated scallop beds at the voluntary rahui ceremony in December.

“We’re calling this an intervention. It’s not going to fix the problem, but it will give us enough time to address the issue,” Woolford said.

“We don’t want that rāhui to be lifted until we’ve got a 50 percent biomass which is a really healthy and abundant population.

From there, he said, they plan to introduce a structure under which dredging is no longer allowed.

This coincides with Hauraki Gulf Forum’s decision this week to adopt a policy to end bottom trawling and scallop dredging in the Hauraki Gulf Marine Park.

“The 24 months will allow the scallops time to breathe but more importantly time for us to implement a new structure, so we don’t end up in the same place.”

People wanting to make a submission on the proposed temporary closure have until May 17, 5pm.