Dog owners urged to be 'vigilant' as five kiwi die due to suspected dog attack

Five kiwi have been found dead in Northland and it is believed a dog is to blame.

The bodies of the kiwi were all found along the Tapuaetahi beachfront at Purerua.

Initial examinations showed they were attacked by a dog or dogs, the Department of Conservation said.

“The community have been very helpful and we are working with Far North District Council’s animal control team to identify the dog/s and the owners responsible,” senior ranger Adrian Walker said.

From 1990 to 2018, the Department of Conservation recorded 345 kiwi killed by dogs in the North Island alone.

A further 86 were likely to have been killed by dogs.

Dean Wright, co-ordinator of Kerikeri Peninsula Pest Control, said two kiwi were also killed by dogs on the Kerikeri peninsula in 2020.

“Dog owners need to be aware that kiwis can be anywhere, dog owners need to be more vigilant,” he said.

Following the discovery of the five kiwi on February 22, Wright urged dog owners to control their pets, especially during the daytime when kiwi are at their most vulnerable.

The Department of Conservation asked dog owners to “ensure they know where their dogs are at all times, given the risk dogs pose to kiwi when they are uncontrolled”.

The owner of a dog found attacking protected wildlife can face up to three years’ imprisonment or a fine up to $20,000, according to the Dogs Control Act.

“There is often a pattern of dogs being seen out and about before incidents occur, so communities are the first line of defence in preventing dog attacks on wildlife,” Walker said.

If an uncontrolled dog is seen at a kiwi zone, the Department of Conservation suggests safely picking up the dog and giving it to a council dog control officer.

Otherwise, people can follow the dog home to help ascertain its ownership, or alert local hapū, a landcare group, the council or DOC.

The kiwi population is currently showing positive signs of recovering in locations throughout Tai Tokerau.