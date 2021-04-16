Auckland local board member arrested while protesting Western Springs tree felling

An Auckland politician has been arrested while protesting the felling of pine trees at a local park.

Sarah Trotman, an elected member of the Waitematā Local Board, went to Western Springs on Friday morning to support a 72-year-old woman, Linda Hill, who had climbed atop a digger.

Trotman used her one phone call to inform Stuff of her arrest shortly before midday on Friday.

Police confirmed three people had been arrested at Western Springs for trespassing.

“An elderly person shouldn’t be up there,” Trotman said in her phone call.

Sarah Trotman/Supplied Sarah Trotman in her pyjamas, atop a digger at Western Springs on Friday morning.

“We have been played by the Auckland Council for 18 months.”

In an interview on Wednesday, Trotman said the council was showing “disrespect” to the community over the felling of the trees.

They are now feeling “disgusted and betrayed at the wheel”, she said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Waitematā Local Board member Sarah Trotman was arrested on Friday. (File photo)

The local board, with the exception of Trotman, voted in 2020 to fell the 95-year-old pines at Western Springs.

They have been closed off to the public since 2018 due to safety risks resulting from falling trees.

Steve Abel/Supplied Felling of trees at Western Springs begun on Monday and protestors have been occupying the area in attempts to stop it. (File photo)

Nearly 200 pines will be chopped and native trees including kauri, pūriri, taraire and tānekahe will be planted in their place.

But critics have argued it will “completely change the structure of the forest”, and native trees will dry out without the canopy.

Activist Steve Abel earlier said the “character and ecology of this forest should be respected”.

Earlier in the week, four people were arrested during a protest at the park.

Auckland Council has been approached for comment.