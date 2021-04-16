Drivers doing doughnuts thought to have taken out penguin on Dunedin beach

The sand at Tomahawk Beach is ripped up after two vehicles did doughnuts in the area.

Locals are horrified by the apparent cause of death for a little blue penguin found lying on a Dunedin beach.

“There was a track going straight over the penguin,” Josie Harris, who took the photos of the penguin at Tomahawk Beach on Thursday, said.

The beach was covered in two different tyre tracks, after two vehicles were earlier spotted performing doughnuts in the soft sand.

Harris said the entrance to the beach was covered in tyre tracks, and the dead penguin was lying in one of the track marks.

READ MORE:

* Penguin's death prompts warning to dog owners

* Armed police called after two drunk men seen waving guns and shooting at a duck on a Dunedin beach

* Mother of three of Floyd Mayweather Jr's children found dead



Josie Harris/Supplied Josie Harris, of Dunedin, took this photo of a dead blue penguin at Tomahawk Beach. Two cars had been spotted doing doughnuts in the area earlier.

“He was squashed into the sand and slightly flattened.”

Department of Conservation Coastal Otago operations manager Craig Wilson confirmed it received a report of a korora/little blue penguin found dead on Tomahawk Beach.

While the cause of death was unknown, staff noted the penguin was “quite light”, suggesting it may not have been in good health.

Wilson said people should be aware of the rules regarding driving on beaches.

Josie Harris/Supplied Tyre marks from a vehicle spotted doing doughnuts at Tomahawk Beach, Dunedin.

Driving or parking on Dunedin beaches was not permitted – unless a boat was being launched/retrieved or in emergency situations, the Dunedin City Council's website states.

“Tomahawk Beach is a wildlife hotspot and encounters with marine species should be expected and people need to respect our taonga,” Wilson said.

However, without any witnesses, or a clear indication that the korora was hit by a vehicle, “it is unlikely we will be in a position to investigate further”.

Josie Harris/Supplied Tyre marks left on Tomahawk Beach, Dunedin.

“We’d like to thank the people who contacted us and encourage everyone to keep a close eye on their surroundings on our beaches at all times, especially in vehicles.”

Little blue penguins/kororā are the world’s smallest penguins and are protected under the Wildlife Act.

The species is deemed to be at-risk, with its major threats being dogs, predation and vehicles.