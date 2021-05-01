'I’m doing this because my conscience demands it': Climate activists' plan to combat online haters

Jana Al Thea, of Extinction Rebellion, at a coal protest at Dunedin Railway Station in January 2021.

They have locked themselves to railway tracks as a train laden with coal approaches.

But hours after their protest over the burning of fossil fuel ends, they work to dampen online fires where they are targetted, including death threats.

Bruce Mahalski has read it all: Why don’t you get a job, is perhaps the most common insult. Another common retort asks whether the Dunedin protesters drive a petrol-powered vehicles to their protests.

He and fellow Extinction Rebellion activist, James Cockle, have come up with stock responses to deal with online comments, but warned arguing online wasn’t for everyone.

‘’It is so people can fight online battles if they want to, but generally I encourage people not to put any more chum in the water.’’

Alan Dove/Supplied Extinction Rebellion members locked on tracks in Dunedin earlier this year.

And if a person asks if they have a job, Mahalski, a museum curator and artist, would offer the stock response: ‘’Whether a person has a job or not is NOT relevant to whether or not they should be protesting.’’

‘’In fact most people do have jobs. In Extinction Rebellion Ōtepoti we have students, scientists, IT professionals, builders, union delegates and retirees.’’

Others online questioned whether protesters owned products made from the oil they opposed, ‘’that is true - we are imperfect humans, some of us swear, drink beer and even eat meat - but we are doing our best’’.

‘’Saying that because we drove a car to the protest, or whatever, means we're hypocrites is akin to saying we shouldn't criticise society because we're a part of it’’.

Blake Armstrong/Supplied Three teens from Extinction Rebellion occupy tracks before the arrival in Dunedin of a coal train.

‘’Like everyone else we are stuck in the system, and it’s the system, first and foremost, which we are trying to change.’’

Mahalski was one of several Extinction Rebellion activists who locked themselves on train tracks, in December and again in January.

This week those occupations continued, albeit with activists standing on tracks rather than locking themselves to them.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A police officer keeps watch as Extinction Rebellion activists remain on tracks outside the Dunedin Railway Station earlier this year.

All had the same objective, to delay the train from delivering 500 tonnes of coal from Western Southland as it passed through Dunedin.

Each coal train was headed to the Fonterra’s Clandeboye plant in South Canterbury, and all were delayed several hours.

‘’Anyone who thinks we are doing this rebellion for rebellion sake... this is not fun,’’ Mahalski said.

‘’I’m doing this because my conscience demands it. I need to look my children in the face, things are going f...... pear-shaped, and ones who can’t see it are blind.’’

In November, four protesters were convicted and discharged for wilful trespass in the Timaru District Court.

The story of the case of the four, who stormed an offshore supply vessel, was widely shared: not for the sentencing but for the comments by Judge Joanna Maze.

“In time you may be referred to not as offenders, but as leaders.’’

However, activism did not mean civil disobedience, she said.

The latest Dunedin protest featured a trio of teens facing off against a train, and attracted comments on Facebook such as: ‘’Don’t stop, open the throttle let her rip watch the muppets get out of the way in a hurry’’.

Mahalski said the online vitriol directed towards the protesters, particularly towards younger members was particularly difficult.

‘’For people coming into the movement it is very off-putting... it really scares a lot of people off.’’