Auckland Council pays $50k a week to guard Western Springs pines from protesters

Security guards have been deployed to Auckland's Western Springs Park to deter trespassers.

Auckland Council is spending nearly $50,000 a week on security to keep protesters from disrupting work to fell dozens of pine trees at a popular park.

Security guards have been stationed at Western Springs Park “around the clock” to prevent members of the public entering the site during the tree removal.

It comes after a number of people, including Auckland local board member Sarah Trotman, were arrested and several people were trespassed in April as they tried to halt work.

“We currently have security in place around the clock to prevent members of the public from putting themselves at risk by entering the site during the tree removal stage,” said Dr Claudia Wyss, Auckland Council of director customer and community services.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Auckland Council has employed security guards to prevent members of the public from entering the site during tree removal.

She said Auckland Council was spending an average of “just under $50,000” on the security a week, however the final cost would depend on how long they are required for.

Wyss said the price for security was “higher than originally anticipated” but the council would continue to keep security on site until it was deemed safe to re-enter.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Security guards are working “around the clock” as the removal of 95-year-old trees are underway.

“Security is also necessary to ensure the safety of council’s staff and contractors, and to assist with the protection of assets, for example diggers, wood-chippers and noise and vibration sensors,” Wyss said.

In 2020, Auckland Council voted to remove the 95-year-old pine trees due to safety risks of falling trees, which resulted in the closure of the public access path since 2018.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Tree activists are against the removal of the pines as they say it will change the structure of the forest.

The decision was made after the Tree Consultancy Company (TCC) assessed 198 pines, with 57 trees found to be at risk of falling.

The trees will be cut down and replaced by 8,000 native trees and shrubs such as kauri, taraire, kohekohe, puriri, titoki, kanuka, mahoe, and karamu.

However, activist Steve Abel, who was one of those arrested last month, said removing the pines would “completely change the structure of the forest”.

“Native tree ferns will dry out without the canopy. Pine trees provide habitat for birds and insects, and there’s hundred of tons of carbon stored in these trees,” said Abel.

“The structure, character and ecology of this forest should be respected.”

Felling of the trees began in early April. The council could not say how long it would take to complete the work.