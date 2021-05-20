Budget 2021: Accounting for our climate future with the money spent today

Mike Burrell is the executive director of the Sustainable Business Council

OPINION: The trajectory of New Zealand’s transition to zero-carbon by 2050 will be determined by the decisions and actions we take as a nation, across the public and private sectors, over the next twelve months.

Over the next year the Government will set the emissions budgets that will guide the pathway of our country’s emissions reductions for the next 15 years; they will put in place policies and strategies within an Emissions Reduction Plan; and that of COP26.

Our leaders will stand alongside their global peers to assure the world that New Zealand is doing its bit to accelerate the transition to net zero by 2050.

The Sustainable Business Council (SBC) welcomes Budget 2021’s investment boost for climate action.

It’s a step in the right direction with some significant announcements, including quadrupling the funding to accelerate investment in low-carbon technology, earmarking up to $302 million to implement a regime to incentivise the uptake of low emissions vehicles, $67m to implement the Carbon Neutral Government Programme and $19m funding to supporting the Government’s policy response to the Climate Change Commission’s final advice.

This builds on the Government’s existing climate action agenda, including commitment to a carbon neutral public sector by 2025, the implementation of mandatory climate risk reporting, the move to phase out coal boilers by 2037, and introducing a cap to the Emissions Trading Scheme.

While these are significant announcements, the Government has made it clear they won’t announce their main decarbonisation policies and Budget priorities until they have received the Climate Change Commission’s final advice later this month and have developed an Emissions Reduction Plan to respond to that.

While this is frustrating for those hoping for larger funding announcements in this Budget, it is understandable that the Government needs time to consider the Commission’s final advice and decide what this means for future policy and public investment.

This makes Budget 2022 critical to delivering the step-change investment that will be required to meet the ambition of the Zero Carbon Act and the recommendations of the Climate Change Commission.

In the meantime, there is already work underway in New Zealand to make that transition happen.

In October 2020, SBC and the Climate Leaders Coalition (CLC) released a report containing 26 recommendations on climate action priorities for the incoming government.

Key among these recommendations, which are the consensus view of the 150 companies represented by SBC and CLC, are increased investment in low carbon transport, an expansion of programmes to make process heat more efficient and low carbon and speeding up the adoption of methane reduction technologies.

These recommendations align with the focus of the Climate Change Commission’s recent draft report, which highlighted the need for particular focus on the transport, agriculture, and energy sectors.

In March, we made a collective response to the Climate Change Commission’s consultation and made a further 26 recommendations building on our earlier report.

We are now driving the implementation of those recommendations, most recently launching a collaborative partnership to develop a low carbon pathway for the freight sector.

But there is a lot more work to be done and the next 12 months are critical.

We will continue to encourage leaders from across the political spectrum to step up and meet the challenge of climate change. Business-as-usual won’t get us there.

Now is the moment to signal a clear and enduring pathway to a low-emissions and climate-resilient future.

Public investment in the transformation plays a role. Emissions budgets passed with cross-party support will be another crucial part of creating a stable transition.

The business leaders represented by SBC and CLC know this, which is why they are committed to taking action to reduce their emissions to meet the zero -carbon goal.

We will continue to work with political leaders to ensure that we see the same step-change in action from government as we are from business.

The next generation of business and political leaders would expect nothing less.

