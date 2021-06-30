Whitianga boating club left 'five storms away' from the edge

Following the storm in May there has been some significant beach erosion at the Mercury Bay Boating Club

A Coromandel club is predicted to be about five storms away from falling off its bank.

The Mercury Bay Boating Club in Whitianga has lost nearly 4 metres of its land since May last year as high tides and strong swells continue to crash against its unprotected shore.

The most recent bad weather carved out chunks of sand, uprooting native coastal plants.

Now looking down at a steep cliff face that five years ago wasn’t there, club commodore Jonathan Kline only hopes the amenity isn’t left behind as councils around the country continue to debate what should be prioritised in erosion-stricken towns.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Mercury Bay Boating Club is the only infrastructure in Whitianga not protected by a rock wall.

“Whitianga was hit badly by this last storm, and I don’t think we’ve recovered from it yet,” Kline told Stuff.

“A combination of big swells and high tides for a week straight crashed against the bank impacting the club, Ohuka Reserve and Brophy’s Bay.

“The water breached and closed the state highway for a period of time.”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Mercury Bay Boat Club commodore Jonathan Kline is almost the same height as the carved out dunes which once sloped gently down to Buffalo Beach.

The aftermath of the storm created sand loss to beaches, erosion to dunes, and damage to reserves including beach access ways, and debris spread over a wide area.

While battered beaches are common for the town every winter, coastal scientists have been reporting more frequent inundation.

Over the years, the Thames Coromandel District Council and the Buffalo Beach Ratepayers Association have worked together to try to protect Mercury Bay’s assets by installing sand bags, groynes at Flaxmill Bay and supporting regular planting days.

Jackie Dagger/Supplied The storm in May which lashed the shores of Mercury Bay.

A large rock wall was also put up by the association more than 10 years ago in front of a stretch of beachfront homes but “for whatever reason the rock wall left out three homes and the club on the tail end”, Kline said.

The three unprotected homeowners have since made their own makeshift rock defence, but the club remains exposed.

“We have protection all around us and different styles of protection, but we don’t have anything.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Kline knows there’s no easy solution, but feels the Mercury Bay Boat Club deserves to be saved.

A year ago Kline and his committee asked council for guidance on what could be done to prevent further damage after a storm “chewed up the bank in front of the club”.

He also employed the help of RMS surveyors to collect data on the extent of the inundation after each storm.

“We decided that we wanted to try to monitor what was happening and not just guess with vague terms how much we’d lost.

“In the last year we’ve lost between 3.5 to 4 metres of the bank and the club [land].”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The club has been a part of the community since 1948 and became the first New Zealand boating club to challenge for the America’s Cup in 1989.

In a November 2020 report, council’s coastal scientist also predicted a similar outcome with an average erosion rate of 4.5 metres per year.

But more frequent winter storms and an updated survey from RMS surveyors, carried out from July 5, 2020 to June 3, 2021, shows that the original 14m between clubhouse and beach has now almost halved.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The club owns the clubhouse building and leases the land from council.

“The boating club is severely at risk right now.

“We’ve been advocating to continue the rock wall that’s already here, but we feel it’s also just as important that groynes structures are added which can trap sand and build the beach back up again.”

Extending the rock wall, however, is estimated to cost around $600,000.

Moving the building is another option, but that too would be costly and the club doesn’t have the funds.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Young sailor Annabelle Kline is part of the Learn to Sail programme.

“It is feasible to move the building, but we don’t have the $75,000 that would be required for building consent, resource consent, to pick up the building and reconnect the facility.

“It’s a very expensive proposition to move the building 10 metres when the 10 metres may only buy us 10 years. It’s a very tricky situation.”

The “problem is complex and vast”, but Kline sees value in protecting the club.

The club has been a part of the community since 1948 and became the first New Zealand boating club to challenge for the America’s Cup in 1989.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Memorabilia of notable moments of the Mercury Bay Boating Club, including the KZ1 America’s Cup campaign.

Now it has 165 members and 50 junior sailors with Kline hoping it will become a sailing academy one day.

“Our argument is this green space isn’t just for our club, it’s for the community – the dog walkers, sailors, surfers, beachgoers and anyone wanting to hire out the space.

“There are 100 or more beaches around New Zealand in the same boat, but I believe this public amenity is worth protecting.”

A full review of the erosion issues along Buffalo Beach, including the boating club property, will be released by TCDC by the end of this month.