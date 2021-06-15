Auckland's Dome Valley dump: Campaigners to appeal decision in Environment Court

Oponents of the landfill in the Dome Valley fear leachate will contaminate the Hōteo River and the Kaipara Harbour snapper spawning grounds.

Campaigners against a newly approved Auckland landfill are “gutted” with the decision, and are vowing to take their fight to the Environment Court.

The controversial landfill, to be built on 60 hectares of land in the Dome Valley on State Highway 1 between Warkworth and Wellsford, was granted resource consent on Monday, despite the proposal attracting 958 submissions from people against the landfill.

Waste Management New Zealand will construct and operate the landfill on its 1000ha site, subject to 400 conditions.

“The proposal by Waste Management to place the landfill in a steeply sided valley at the centre of a very large site, with good design, construction and operation management, and extensive environmental mitigation, offsets and compensation were key features of the application that weighed in its favour,” the decision read.

The landfill will replace the Redvale Landfill and Energy Park in Dairy Flat, which is predicted to reach capacity between 2026 and 2028.

Local iwi and landowners worry any breach in the dump’s lining could spill poisons into the Hōteo River, which empties into the already beleaguered Kaipara Harbour, where sedimentation already plays havoc with marine life.

The level of opposition was made clear in July 2020, when hundreds of protesters marched through the Auckland CBD during a hīkoi organised by Te Runanga o Ngāti Whātua, hapū and community leaders from Fight the Tip, Save the Dome.

There are also fears over the hundreds of vehicle movements that will be added to State Highway 1 through the Dome Valley, where at least 11 people have died since 2006. It has been dubbed one of the deadliest roads in the North Island.

David White/Stuff The landfill will be built over 60ha of Waste Management’s 1000ha site in the Dome Valley.

Of the 981 submissions received during the resource consent process, just 10 were in support, including persons and companies with interests in the waste removal, construction and demolition industries, such as Bins R Us, Rubbish Direct, Fletcher Building, Earthtec, and Yakka Contracting.

Michelle Carmichael of Fight the Tip said she was “very much gutted” to learn the landfill had been given the go-ahead.

She said the group felt angry and let down at the process, given the proposal was approved despite the stiff opposition.

“You wonder what else you can possibly do to change the outcome.”

She added that Waste Management could not 100 per cent guarantee the landfill won’t breach into the Hōteo River and Kaipara Harbour.

David White/Stuff Hundreds of people against the landfill joined a hīkoi through the Auckland CBD in July 2020.

“Nothing less than 100 per cent is right.”

Plans are in the works to appeal the decision to the environment court, where Carmichael believed they could be in with a chance due to the panel of independent commissioners being split in its decision.

Commissioners Alan Watson, Wayne Donovan, David Mead and Michael Parsonson were all in support of the application, while chairwoman Sheena Tepania believed it should have been refused.

“Commissioner Tepania, in the minority, considers the consents should be refused as the range of adverse effects on the environment, both during construction and operation, are more than minor and in some cases significant, and would not be avoided or mitigated,” the decision read.

Tepania also believed the proposal neglected to recognise and provide for the relationship of mana whenua with their culture and traditions regarding the environment.

David White/Stuff Opponents fear the landfill will contaminate the Hōteo River and the Kaipara Harbour snapper spawning grounds.

“She’s a very experienced commissioner ... she wouldn’t have said that without there being valid reason for it,” Carmichael said.

“That gives us a fair indication that actually, we’ve always had concerns that are valid.”

In a statement, manahautū (CEO) o Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua Alan Riwaka said the iwi was “disappointed yet unsurprised” by the decision.

He also believed commissioner Tepania’s opposition to the landfill provided a strong basis for an appeal.

“Rest assured, the fight is not over and we will continue to advocate for the mana of our whānau, hapū and iwi in the protection of our whenua, waterways and Kaipara Harbour.”

David White/Stuff Local opposition is growing to Waste Management's proposed landfill in the Dome Valley, north Auckland. (Video first published in July 2020)

Auckland Conservation Board chairwoman Nicola MacDonald said the landfill would have “an incredibly detrimental effect” on the environment and wider region.

The board was concerned for a number of threatened species in the area, including the New Zealand long-tailed bat, Australasian bittern and Hochstetter’s frog.

“There are species present at the site that are already endangered, and the board is extremely concerned that some species will be lost from the property and adjacent habitats, even with the best management and mitigation programmes.”

The landfill would set back the health of the whenua and awa back to the point of no return, she said.

“We are talking about pristine land being turned into landfill, at a time when we should be working towards waste minimisation and more sustainable waste to energy options.”

David White stuff.co.nz Anti-Dome Valley dump campaigners take their hīkoi to Auckland's Queen St. (Video first published in July 2020)

“This is a deeply disappointing decision where economic growth has come before, and at the expense of te taiao [the earth].”

Following the release of the decision on Monday, Auckland Council resource consents manager Ian Smallburn said the council realises many in the Dome Valley community will be disappointed to learn of the decision.

“We would like to reassure iwi, submitters and the community that their views and concerns were heard and taken on board by the independent commissioners who have made this decision.”

In a statement, Waste Management said it is “very pleased” with the decision.

“We ... believe a new landfill and energy park to replace Redvale is critical infrastructure required to safely manage the residual waste created by the wider community.”

A report prepared for the commissions by independent consultant planner Mark Ross ahead of the resource consent hearing in late 2020 initially recommended Auckland Council refuse the application.

However, Ross later changed his recommendation after hearing Waste Management’s plans to offset and compensate for potential effects of the landfill at the hearing, stating the landfill should be granted with conditions.

The applicant (Waste Management) and those who submitted during the hearing will have until July 5 to appeal the decision to the Environment Court.