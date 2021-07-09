Wilding pines: when best intentions go wildly wrong

DOC ranger Alan Lee once planted pine trees in the wild. Now he eradicates them.

If you were going to design a tree suited to New Zealand conditions you really couldn’t go past the pinus contorta.

It’ll survive in the harshest and most barren, frozen, windswept terrain, it grows quickly, it doesn’t mind insects, it multiplies like there’s no tomorrow, and it’ll survive any punishment short of killing it.

In fact, it’s for all those reasons that the NZ Forest Service selected this North American native as the perfect tree to prevent erosion in New Zealand’s mountain ranges.

From the 1960s until the early 1980s pinus contorta and some of its cousins (pinus radiata, douglas fir and others) were mass planted around the country by teams specially employed to get as many in the ground as possible.

So keen were the progenitors that they would drop swathes of contorta seeds from the back of low-flying aircraft.

NICK POWIS No place for wusses. Nick Powis and his team from Better Nature on their way to clearing pinus contorta from the Kaweka Ranges in May 2021.

The trees flourished.

There were a few misgivings about the impact of spreading trees, but it wasn’t until the early 1980s that the scale of the error really became apparent and resources once directed at planting the trees were redirected to ripping them out.

Possums, stoats and rabbits might be the poster children among our plethora of introduced pest-species, but the conifer is undoubtedly our greatest quiet achiever. It's a pest we should all know about.

There are 10 species of wilding conifers, of which eight are pine species. At present they cover more than 1.8 million hectares. That’s close to 7 per cent of the country. And they’re spreading by about 5 per cent, or 90,000ha, a year.

John Cowpland/Stuff Department of Conservation ranger Alan Lee once had a job planting contorta seedlings. For the past 30-odd years he's been ripping out as many as he can.

The contorta’s small seeds, formed inside its many cones, are enclosed within a tiny wing that has been evolutionarily designed to spread huge distances in wind. A mature contorta can produce up to 17,000 seeds a year, although 10 per cent might be viable.

Photos taken over several years reveal the relentless manner in which they invade a valley.

What’s the problem, trees are good, right? You might well ask. And trees are good, if they’re in the right place.

SUPPLIED The impact of wilding pines on the Clarence River, Canterbury, in just three years.

In the case of pinus contorta, there is no right place in New Zealand. So great is their threat that the species is classed as an ‘’unwanted organism’’ and their sale, propagation and distribution are banned.

Even its foes – those employed to eradicate them – confess to a grudging respect for the staying power of these brutes.

The problem with wilding pines is that when they get established they out-compete other species. They create a thick canopy that blocks the sun, and their falling needles acidify the soil, meaning native plants and animals get eliminated.

John Cowpland/Stuff Looking at the number of trees can be daunting, so it pays to look at what’s been achieved, says Nick Powis.

They also suck up a huge volume of water, meaning far less is available for rivers, streams, lakes, and, of course, irrigation.

Nowhere is the impact of these pests more evident than in the Kaweka Forest Park, west of Napier.

Here, atop a 1000m ridge, is an impenetrable row of pinus contorta, the vanguard of a forest that is taking over tussock land and killing all in its wake.

Conservation Department biodiversity ranger Alan Lee remembers tramping through this part of the park in the 1970s when there was not a pine tree in sight.

John Cowpland/Stuff A pinus contorta cone. Each one of these contains five to 40 seeds.

“There was a clearly visible trig [a small triangular structure marking a summit] over there,” he says, pointing to a face that is covered in mature contorta, its ridge line invisible beneath trees.

Lee knows a thing or two about contorta. He’s been with the department for 32 years, but before that he worked for the Forest Service, and was involved in planting contorta seedlings in the Ruahine Ranges, just south of the Kaweka Forest Park.

He planted seedlings in the early 1980s and less than 10 years later had a new job that involved ripping them out.

“People didn’t think about what might happen. In those days there was concern with the deer numbers in here and the fact that the ranges were covered in shingle scree that was quite mobile and would end up in the riverbeds, leading to floods.

‘’The idea was to plant a lot of trees to stabilise the scree slopes. And it worked really well.”

John Cowpland/Stuff A mass of pinus contorta being tackled in the Kawekas.

“An awful lot of work went into establishing them. There were guys based in the hills permanently with a nursery and gangs of 8-10 people helping planting,” Lee says.

It was another case of introducing something with the best intentions, only to find it is a colossal mistake.

Lee isn’t sure New Zealand will ever eradicate wilding pines entirely, but is confident that – provided the funding and resources are there – we will reclaim some infested areas and maintain the gains made.

“When you’re dealing with weeds it’s important to look and think what would be there if we hadn’t done anything.”

John Cowpland/Stuff Herbicide is applied to the trunks of felled pinus contorta.

Tearing a small cone from a felled tree, he dismantles it to reveal one of the small seeds inside its ‘wing’. They can travel 15km in a decent wind, he says.

Eradication requires at least two visits to a site within about three years. That’s because seeds can last about five years in the ground, and because a contorta forms cones when it is about three years old.

“It's critical to get back to a site in that three years. If you miss it, you’ll have to start at the beginning and do two rounds again. There are areas that were cleared but never revisited, and now they’re covered in pines again,” Lee says.

There are a few ways to kill a wilding pine. The most effective, and most affordable, is by hand: ripping saplings out of the ground, or cutting trees down at their base then applying herbicide to the trunk.

Larger trees are ‘drilled and filled’, meaning holes are drilled and filled with herbicide, leading to them dying and gradually collapsing. Helicopters are used in areas too dangerous to access by foot, with the herbicide applied via a wand. In areas where the pines have completely taken over, a boom spray will be used, but this has the drawback of killing everything else.

SUPPLIED Areas affected by wilding conifers in the North Island.

There are few regions unaffected by wilding conifers. Some places, like the sweeping tussock country in the South Island have the potential to be inundated and would be swept beneath a wave of dark green were it not for the eradication programme and the dedication of landowners and community projects.

For decades, volunteers have been going into these areas and pulling pines from the ground. If they weren’t, areas like the Tongariro National Park would be nothing but pine forest by now.

Nick Powis loves the Kawekas. He’s been hunting and tramping in here since he was a young fella. He began working in possum eradication a few years back and when his employer, Better Nature, decided to take up a DOC contract to tackle wilding pines he jumped at the chance.

For a little over a year he has been a field manager taking a group of five to six workers into the ranges to deal to contorta.

SUPPLIED Areas affected by wilding conifers in the South Island.

Much of this time involved getting choppered into an isolated camp on a 1300m ridge, where the team would spend five nights in tents and walk large distances each day finding and destroying pines. They’d get choppered out for a two-day break after five days in the bush.

It’s not a job for wusses, and those who do it tend to revel in it.

“I haven’t had an issue with anyone not wanting to come out,’’ Powis says. ‘’It’s a pretty choice place to work, even on the snowy days. As long as there’s funding we’ll always find people keen to do it.

“You need to be fit. If you’re not fit to start with, you soon get fit,” he says, laughing.

John Cowpland/Stuff Better Nature employee Jonty Anderson readies his chainsaw for battle with pinus contorta.

Powis and his team were camped on the ridge in late May when the ranges were blanketed in snow. That made it a little harder to get around, but didn’t stop them. They may even have enjoyed it more.

The extent of the wilding pine issue needs to be seen to be appreciated. The number of trees just on this piece of the Kawekas is astonishing.

“It certainly looks very daunting,” admits Powis, “but if you look at what we've accomplished, that’s your motivation to keep going. That’s why I like it. You can look back and not see a single pine tree. It’s one step at a time. I tell my team that every tree you take down makes a difference.”

When he was last choppered out of the isolated camp he looked down and “saw all these dead pines everywhere”.

“It’s awesome.’’

His loathing for contorta is palpable, but so too is his regard for the “hearty little buggers”.

“If the tiniest little bit of greenery, or a root, is left behind, it’ll come back”.

John Cowpland/Stuff Pinus contorta covering a face in Kaweka Forest Park.

“We’ve gone to areas that were cleared a few years earlier and there are trees the guys have pulled out but haven’t quite got the last little root out. The tree is still growing strong and the root is huge ... That’s why you’ve got make sure you use the [herbicide] paste, and always have a last good look around.”

It’s thanks to Powis and his team, and hundreds like them, that the incessant wave of pines is being held at bay.

Paying for the war on conifers

Funnily enough, wilding conifers aren’t much fussed about who owns the land they invade. Private land, council land, Crown land, national parks, they don’t care. That has made it difficult to mount effective assaults and in 2011, following decades of ad hoc eradication efforts, a report stated that their spread was about to get beyond grasp, and a national plan was needed quick smart.

That led to the NZ Wilding Conifer Management Strategy 2015-2030, a change in funding model, and a more co-ordinated approach to tackling the pest conifers.

2Before 2011 about $11 million a year was spent on controlling wilding conifers by various entities: DOC, regional councils and landowners, and local community groups.

That all changed under the strategy. There is now a national body, the NZ Wilding Conifer Management Group, which is a partnership of Biosecurity New Zealand, DOC, Land Information NZ and the NZ Defence Force, councils, community groups and landowners.

In the 2016 Budget the programme got $16m to spend over three years. In 2019 it was given $21m for two more years, and last year it recieved $100m of Jobs for Nature funding to expand the programme over the following four years.

Biosecurity NZ allocates funding to regional councils, which combines this with regional funding and contributions from landowners and others. Then plans are developed for each area.

The Wilding conifer species:

- Contorta or lodgepole pine (Pinus contorta). The most aggressive species, with the youngest coning age and farthest spread. Has been declared an unwanted organism under the Biosecurity Act 1993 since 2001, which means it cannot be bred, propagated, distributed or sold.

- Radiata (Pinus radiata). The most common commercial timber species, but can spread in lowland situations and affect native bush regeneration.

- Douglas fir (​​​​​Pseudotsuga menziesii). The second most common commercial timber species, it can spread rapidly in mountains.

- Ponderosa pine (Pinus ponderosa). Historically grown as an amenity tree in very dry areas where it often spreads.

- Scots pine (Pinus sylvestris) and Bishop pine (Pinus muricata). Have a bluish tinge, rarely grown for timber, but have spread from early trial sites.

- Maritime pine (Pinus pinaster). Very large tree that often grows in association with radiata pine in coastal areas.

- Corsican pine (Pinus nigra). Slower to mature than contorta pine, but can spread very large distances.

- Dwarf mountain pine (Pinus mugo). A short bushy species that was planted in alpine areas, has spread slowly, but is very hard to kill.

- European larch (Larix decidua). A distinctive deciduous conifer, can be invasive in wetter areas.