Western Springs Forest: The ecological project that became a 'siege'

Two hundred pines have been felled in Auckland's urban Western Springs Forest.

The felling of 200 pine trees at a central Auckland park has descended into a bitter dispute between residents and the council, with allegations of intimidation and abuse. Todd Niall investigates.

Gerald* opened his bungalow curtains at Easter to find a security guard outside.

He remained there “arms crossed, looking in”, staring inside while Gerald ate his breakfast.

Neighbour Chris Burt had a similar experience.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The last of the 200 pine trees fell in May 2021, and restoration work is now under way.

“I pulled my blinds up one morning and there were two security guards there – being paid to watch you,” said Burt.

Security guards patrolled the short U-shaped West View Road in Westmere day and night for eight weeks, recording vehicle number plates, taking photos, and intercepting visitors.

“I was disgusted,” said Gerald. “I travel a lot in South America, so I know what it’s like to live in a securitised society, and it’s not Auckland.”

“It was a siege,” said another resident, Deborah Manning, who bought her home in the street in late 2018.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Deborah Manning by Western Springs Forest in 2019.

The guards were hired by Auckland Council as it prepared to fell 200 towering pine trees in nearby Western Springs Forest.

The council was spending up to $50,000 a week on security around the forest, and expected security and disruptions to add up to $570,000 to the $1.3 million project.

Over several years, a debate that started as ecological differences over how to transition a mixed forest to native has left some in the community “broken” by the council’s conduct.

The last of the 200 trees fell in May 2021, but there remains a forest of potentially costly complaints and accusations, including:

A formal complaint by the council chief executive against the independent chair of a court-created liaison group that managed relationships with the community.

A counter-claim requesting how the council accessed confidential transcripts of the liaison group meetings – potentially a “serious and significant” breach.

A formal Code of Conduct complaint against local board member Sarah Trotman requiring a review chaired by an external consultant.

A review of the independently-chaired Community Liaison Group process which called the council’s engagement with the residents “an abject failure”.

Two investigations into claim and counter-claim between residents and council officers, with each side complaining their "health and wellbeing” had been harmed by the other.

‘Adversarial and difficult’

Manning is a well-known human rights barrister.

She was part of the legal team that in 2009 secured freedom for Algerian refugee Ahmed Zaoui, who spent years in jail, before the Security Intelligence Service (SIS) agreed he was not a threat.

Manning said trying to get information from the SIS was “one of the most adversarial and difficult situations I’ve ever been involved in”.

She said Auckland Council had been similarly challenging to deal with, and described facing a lack of transparency and accountability while she front-footed the concerns of Western Springs residents.

In 2015, the council’s Waitematā Local Board launched a native bush restoration project to replace towering pine trees with natives, in three hectares above Western Springs Stadium​.

A resource consent hearing in December 2018 approved the council’s plan to fell all 200 of the ageing pines, which rose above an under-canopy of native trees and bush.

A group of residents spent $80,000 unsuccessfully appealing the consent in 2019. The group, backed by experts’ reports, wanted a more natural evolution, removing pines as they fell or became dangerous.

David White/Stuff Security guards and disruption costs could add up to $570,000 to the Western Springs Forest project.

In September 2019, the Environment Court created a Community Liaison Group to manage relationships and the flow of information between residents and the council.

But during 2020, the residents’ concerns began to spill out of the group directly to the council.

Among other things, they questioned a potential conflict of interest in the way tree contractors were used to propose how the felling and harvest might be managed.

It also emerged that an investigator brought in from the council’s Assurance Services unit to check the residents’ concerns switched to managing the project, with residents unaware.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff The ageing pine trees which towered over native trees and shrubs at Western Springs Park.

The residents made one last-ditch effort to dissuade the council from proceeding with the felling of all 200 trees. Instead, they proposed that only 57 selected “at risk” trees be removed or managed.

In an at-times emotional five-and-a-half-hour meeting in November 2020, the Waitematā Local Board voted 4-3 to stick with felling all 200, but to use a “low-impact” method, which residents said has not occurred.

In April 2021, as work loomed, a number of people opposing the felling entered the closed area.

One of them, local board member Sarah Trotman, who has been the residents’ strongest political ally, climbed onto a digger with a local for up to five hours.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Local Board member Sarah Trotman ONZM outside the Auckland Town Hall.

Four people were trespassed; Trotman was arrested and charged with wilful trespass, and spent two hours at Mt Eden Corrections Facility​ being processed.

She entered no plea in court, and was dealt with by diversion.

’Humiliating, degrading’

Manning said there was no clear process to address the wellbeing of those who had been affected by the council’s actions.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A public track closed since 2018 is being rebuilt after the felling of 200 mature pine trees.

“It has been one of the most disrespectful, humiliating, degrading experiences I have been in," she told the November 2020 Waitematā Local Board meeting.

In response to a written assertion by Manning that her and others’ wellbeing was harmed by council conduct, the director of customer and community services, Dr Claudia Wyss, wrote that she should consult her GP or ring an 0800 counselling service.

Auckland Council Chief Executive Jim Stabback told Stuff that anyone who felt their wellbeing was at risk could access “the same services that we all do”.

Auckland Council/Supplied Jim Stabback took on the role of Auckland Council Chief Executive in September 2020.

“If there was anything more that we had to do in support of the community then I’m sure we would,” he said.

Stabback said he couldn’t comment on whether the council had withdrawn support for the court-created Community Liaison Group, as alleged by a resident, but said the council had its limits.

“If we can’t be helpful, or if the work we are trying to do can’t be adequately progressed, or if our people feel like they are under personal attack as a consequence of some of those emotionally charged debates, then they are entirely within their rights not to attend,” he said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The first of around 8000 natives trees and bushes have been planted after 200 mature pine trees were felled.

Minutes from a meeting of the Community Liaison Group (CLG) on May 28 detailed why council staff were no longer attending.

“Jim Stabback has confirmed that investigations into complaints against council officers are ongoing and therefore maintains his position that officers will not attend CLG meetings, and will continue to engage by email,” the meeting record said.

The group’s chair, Mark Abbot – a professional facilitator approved by the council for the role - declined to be interviewed by Stuff or to provide correspondence between the CLG and council.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Pine trees standing up to 45 metres high have been cleared from Western Springs Forest.

However, Stuff has obtained a June 30 discussion document authored by Abbot which reviews how the court-created Community Liaison Group played out in practice.

The report was a catalogue of alleged council failings, stating there was:

Clearly no intent by council to equitably consider issues or concerns raised, or to demonstrate any considered response or resolution;

Council had little interest or willingness to engage with the community appropriately or effectively;

Changes to council personnel in December 2020 saw assurances provided at CLG meetings and shortly afterwards, rescinded;

The provision, or lack, of information was a constant and persistent problem.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Replanting will continue over two years following the felling of pine trees in Western Springs Forest.

In April 2021, a change of (council) Community Facilities Representative, saw the engagement of council towards the CLG and CLG members move to being somewhat distrustful, adversarial and prescriptive.

In a letter from Abbot to Stabback dated June 24, Abbot referred to a letter he received from the council chief executive on June 14.

Abbot noted that Stabback’s letter included excerpts from recordings of CLG meetings which are held confidentially, and that the council’s Privacy and Official Information manager had received no requests to access them other than from Abbot himself.

“Your letter, containing selected transcripts of several of these meetings, would suggest a serious and significant breach of this sensitive official information,” wrote Abbot.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Work continues on rebuilding a public path through Western Springs Forest.

Meanwhile, the council, while continuing investigations into complaints against its staff, has served a 200-page Code of Conduct complaint against Trotman, a business mentor who in 2017 was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit, for services to business and the community.

Trotman told Stuff: “the council have a noose around my neck which they are quietly tightening – that’s how it feels.”

Manning said residents felt intimidated by the council.

David White/Stuff Two hundred mature pines stood in Western Springs Forest before being felled to be replaced by native trees and bushes.

“I’m seeing council staff using the important issue of wellbeing, as a weapon against the community – something is very very wrong in the culture of this organisation.”

Stabback acknowledged Western Springs Forest had been a “contentious project” and his view of it is similar to that of others inside the council that Stuff has spoken with.

“For a small number of people, this is quite an emotional thing,” he said.

“For a large number of people, they would be very encouraging of council getting on and getting the work done, so they can have access once again to the forest, that they haven’t had access to since April 2018.”

*Stuff agreed not to use Gerald’s real name.