Death of albatross chick after routine feed 'hard for the team' at Otago colony

An underweight albatross chick died near Dunedin after conservation staff tried to feed it while it had a piece of rock stuck in its throat.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) said the 146-day-old chick died at Pukekura/Taiaroa Head after a routine supplementary feeding was carried out.

The rangers noticed the toroa/northern royal albatross had laboured breathing after the feed, which was administered because the chick was underweight for its age and needed extra food to help it gain weight.

The bird deteriorated quickly and died.

It was sent to Massey University for a necropsy to determine the exact cause of death.

DOC supervisor Jim Watts said a sizeable piece of rocky material resembling charcoal was found to be stuck in the chick’s trachea, which caused it to asphyxiate.

It was not known how the chick ingested the rock, but its parent may have picked it up while fishing and fed it to the chick, he said.

KEA Kids News/Supplied Chick Atawhai was the Otago colony’s webcam star in 2020. (File photo)

The chick could have then regurgitated the material while being fed by DOC staff and inhaled it.

“Our rangers out at Taiaroa Head are dedicated to caring for these special birds, working long hours, over holiday periods and in tough conditions to give them the best chance of survival, so this incident is hard for the team,” Watts said.

Supplementary feeding of toroa chicks was routine and been done successfully for decades at the colony, he said.

This was the only time there had been an incident in the last three seasons, in involved more than 275 supplementary feeds.

Department of Conservation Take a first look at Dunedin's new royal albatross chick and future webcam star. (First published January 2021)

“Chicks can become underweight for several reasons. Their parents may be inexperienced foragers or new to feeding a chick, there may be poor food resources at sea, or the chick may have lost a parent so is only getting food from one parent. It may also be caused by an underlying health condition.”

Watts said there was also some level of risk when it came to intensively managing a species, but without such work, many of the chicks at Pukekura would not fledge successfully.

DOC would review what happened to determine what could be done to reduce the risk of this happening again, he said.

Supplied LKW was the first bird back at the Royal Albatross colony on the Otago Peninsula for the 2020 breeding season. (File photo)

A record 32 chicks remained at Pukekura.

Toroa/northern royal albatross are one of the largest seabirds in the world, with wingspans of up to 3 metres. The vulnerable species has been affected by changes to habitat and climate and by some fishing practices, DOC said.

They also reproduce slowly, with breeding pairs typically raising a chick once every two years.

The recent chick death was the fourth of the season. The other three all died of natural causes in the weeks after hatching, DOC said.