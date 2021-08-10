Maintenance firm Citycare has effort to drop charges over water contamination rejected

Algal growth, scum and sanitary napkins littered several seemingly abandoned wastewater treatment plants in South Otago in late 2019. And then there was the smell.

One of New Zealand’s biggest maintenance companies is facing charges over discharging contaminants from five wastewater treatment plants after a judge rejected its efforts to have the case dropped.

Citycare Limited is facing 12 charges brought by the Otago Regional Council concerning the Clutha District Council-owned plants at Tapanui, Kaka Point, Lawrence, Owaka and Stirling in Otago.

Clutha District Council pleaded guilty and was convicted on six charges resulting in a fine of nearly $500,000 in the Dunedin District Court in December.

Otago Regional Council/Supplied The Owaka treatment plant showed significant ponding, meaning worms used to treat wastewater there would be dead.

But Citycare, which is owned by Christchurch City Council, argued the case should be dismissed and that there was no case to answer, with the charging documents defective.

READ MORE:

* Hokonui Rūnanga tells Gore's council it won't support continued wastewater disposal to the Mataura River

* Council fined nearly $500,000, but contractor fighting charges over big stink

* Clutha District Council fined almost $500k for failures in wastewater treatment performance



That prompted a hearing in the Environment Court in Dunedin before Judge Brian Dwyer in July.

The court heard that management of the district's waste water plants, which previously had been operated by contractors, was put up for tender in February 2019, with Citycare winning the contract two months later.

Otago Regional Council/Supplied An emergency overflow weir is found to be blocked at the Lawrence treatment plant.

But during inspections that December Otago Regional Council staff discovered wastewater – including human sewage – had been discharged into various water bodies.

The 12 charges against Citycare relate to six alleged contaminant discharge incidents, including four incidents of discharge wastewater into water at the Tapanui, Lawrence, Owaka and Stirling plants.

Another charge relates to a discharge of wastewater to land at the Kaka Point plant, while one more is for discharge to air of odorous compounds at the Lawrence plant.

Two charges were laid by the Otago Regional Council for each of the six discharge incidents, with some allegedly committed by both the Clutha council and Citycare, while the other charges Citycare was charged alone.

The company’s lawyer, Jonathan Eaton QC, noted the various charging documents were defective in that they allege that company, either on its own or jointly alongside the council, either discharged or permitted the discharge of contaminants into water, on to land or into air.

Otago Regional Council/Supplied Floating debris found in an oxidation pond in Lawrence.

He argued they required two separate charging documents, one alleging a contravention and the other alleging the permitting of a contravention.

That argument was rejected by Judge Dwyer.

Prosecutor Nathan Laws noted that Citycare was not a passer-by unknowingly caught up in some way in the discharges.

Furthermore, Judge Dwyer noted that a consent holder was not entitled to pick and choose which conditions of consent it might comply with, nothing that in the Tapanui example the conditions over E coli limits was '’a very serious matter indeed'’.

Otago Regional Council/Supplied The Lawrence oxidation pond gave off a smell likened to rotten meat.

He declined to dismiss the charges, nothing that he saw no impediment to Citycare being separately and specifically charged as an individual.

Citycare is paid nearly $450,000 a year to operate and maintain all 11 plants in the district.

In a statement late last year the company declined to comment while the matter was still before the courts.