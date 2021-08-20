Watch: fire-damaged fishing trawler sunk off Otago coast

The scuttling of the Dong Won off of Otago’s coast.

Dramatic new footage shows the moment a fire-damaged fishing trawler was scuttled off the Otago coast.

The Dong Won 701 is now resting on the seafloor 25 nautical miles (42.5 kilometres) south-east of Otago Harbour.

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) released a 12-minute video of the scuttling under the Official Information Act, which shows large explosions ripping through the vessel on the morning of July 4.

That prompted loud cheers from those watching on a nearby vessel, with drone footage later showing the 81metre vessel listing to starboard before sinking – 11 minutes after the explosions.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Dong Won 701 begins its final journey out of PrimePort Timaru.

The sinking marked the end of a long-running saga involving the vessel, after fire ripped through it while it was berthed in Timaru's port in April 2018.

The fire, which lasted eight days, cost Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) $120,000 to extinguish as crews from Invercargill, Dunedin, Christchurch, Nelson and Timaru were called in.

A report by the Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) said “delays in sounding the alarm, the inefficient mustering of available crew and a failure to follow good industry practice for fighting the fire allowed it to spread rapidly”.

John Bisset/Stuff Fire crews battle to control a fire on the Dong Won 701 fishing vessel in PrimePort Timaru in April 2018.

In May 2020, Stuff revealed the ship's owner, Dong Won NZ (DWNZ), applied for a non-notified consent to dump the trawler off Otago's coast.

The Otago site was chosen because it was the closest authorised dumping site to PrimePort, Timaru, with the EPA granting that request a month later.

That concerned several parties, including Environment Canterbury which wrote to the EPA, stating: “It is our concern that the disposal of the vessel is being driven more by convenience and cost, than delivering preferred environmental outcomes.”

DWNZ had wanted to leave fire suppressant on board, but the EPA imposed a consent for its removal.

John Bisset/Stuff A tug boat sprays water on the fishing vessel Dong Won 701, still smoking several days after catching fire on April 8, 2018 in PrimePort Timaru.

The vessel was originally scheduled to be scuttled in April, but concerns over the presence of asbestos on board delayed the plan.

The consent included the detonation of explosives, but only if no marine mammals were visually observed within 600m of the vessel in the 30 minutes prior.

“Following a review of consent conditions, the Environmental Protection Authority has certified the Dong Won has been cleaned and prepared in accordance with the requirements of its conditions,” an EPA spokesperson said prior to the vessel's scuttling.

The Dong Won 701 was later towed by a tug to the dumping site.