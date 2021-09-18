Controversial new Dunedin landfill to be publicly notified

Dunedin City Council is seeking consent for a new landfill, which will hold five million tonnes and last half a century, near a wetland.

Dunedin needs a new rubbish dump, and residents will get to have their say on the proposed site.

The Dunedin City Council (DCC) is proposing a new landfill at Smooth Hill, 28 kilometres southwest of the city near Brighton, to replace the current dump at Green Island, which is nearing the end of its life.

The move has raised the ire of some Brighton residents, who fear it may have negative effects on the surrounding area, particularly waterways.

Those opposed now have another chance to have their say, with the Otago Regional Council confirming it has decided to publicly notify the city council's consent application for the new landfill.

Regional council regulatory general manager Richard Saunders said an independent decision maker determined the potential adverse effects of the new dump warranted public notification.

City council chief executive Sandy Graham said the council could not comment further at this stage, but looked forward to receiving feedback through the submission process.

She told Stuff last year that council staff had worked on the landfill’s consent application since 2019.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Big Stone Rd, Dunedin, is near the proposed new landfill site.

The application, which included more than 1500 pages of documents, was lodged in August 2020 – just days before new legislation protecting wetlands came into force.

“Lodging the consent application in August means the DCC has protected its position – and the financial interests of the city’s ratepayers – while continuing to assess the landfill’s environmental impact,’’ Graham said.

The council, as part of its consent application, noted the impact on the environment would be “minor, or no more than minor”.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Ōtokia Creek in Brighton, Dunedin, is downstream from a proposed new landfill.

The application includes the discharging of waste and leachate onto land, and the diversion of surface water within the Ōtokia Creek catchment, a popular recreational area.

The proposed new landfill may hold 5 million tonnes of waste, and last for half a century.

Public submissions open on Saturday and close on November 15.