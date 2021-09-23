Protest planned to stop exotic tree removal on Auckland's Ōtāhuhu/Mt Richmond

A protester ties himself to a digger in fight to save 100-year-old Avondale native trees on Canal Rd (Video December 2020).

Exotic trees will be felled on another Auckland maunga, and an Ōtāhuhu local intends to protest the day work begins.

Shirely Waru (Te Rarawa o Ngāpui/Te Uri o Tai) said Auckland Council’s decision to allow the removal of about 278 exotic trees from Ōtāhuhu/Mt Richmond would only harm the local community.

The council granted consent for the felling last Wednesday. While there is no date set for the work, Waru and her group Respect Mt Richmond/Ōtāhuhu are ready to occupy the maunga, she said.

“In doing such harm to the environment, Tūpuna Maunga Authority and its supporters are harming those kaitiaki and undermining – not protecting – our culture,” Waru said.

The council and Tūpuna Maunga o Tāmaki Makaurau Authority intend to replant the area with native species.

Shirley Waru/Supplied After 100 old olive trees were removed from Ōtāhuhu/Mt Richmond, Shirley Waru worries for the maunga’s future.

But Waru said the domain was one of a few local green spaces for Ōtāhuhu locals and should be preserved, for the people and the local wildlife.

“In 2019 the Authority destroyed a stunning grove of around 100 old olive trees here, leaving dry, barren eroding ground in their wake. The ruru (moreporks) left and never returned.

“Now they want to come back and wreck the rest of the forest.”

Auckland Council has been approached for comment.

Shirley Waru “Kaitiakitanga requires honouring the whakapapa (ancestry) of the maunga themselves and all the kaitiaki such as the birds, native and exotic trees, and other life forms,” Shirley Waru says.

In his letter granting resource consent, duty commissioner Ian Munro said while some resisted change, “the promotion of native vegetation ahead of exotic species as part of the restoration of natural and cultural patterns is a common practice”.

That common practice was also why the consent didn’t require public notification of the changes, he wrote.

“The proposal forms a reasonably expectable use of Ōtāhuhu that does not warrant wider public notification in resource management terms.

“Although public access to the Maunga will be temporarily disrupted, this disruption will be short term in nature and will not permanently or unreasonably limit people’s use or enjoyment of the Maunga.”

Shirley Waru/Supplied Shirely Waru (Te Rarawa o Ngāpui / Te Uri o Tai) says young native tree seedlings sheltered by exotic trees on Mt Richmond will be destroyed.

Waru said the authority should have engaged with the Ōtāhuhu community.

“Tikanga (protocol) also requires engaging with communities in an honest and meaningful way,” she said.

There have previously been similar protests over tree felling at Ōwairaka/Mt Albert and on Canal Rd in Avondale in 2019 and 2020.

Protestors at both sites resisted TMA actions for as long as they could, with Ōwairaka protestors still on site preventing the trees from coming down.

Canal Rd protestors went as far as climbing up the native trees to prevent them being felled.