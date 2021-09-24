Exotic tree removal will restore mauri to Ōtāhuhu/Mt Richmond: Maunga Authority

After 100 old olive trees were removed from Ōtāhuhu/Mt Richmond, Shirley Waru worries about the maunga’s future.

Replacing exotic trees with natives on an Auckland maunga will restore and enhance its wairua and mauri (spiritual essence and life force), an authority says.

On Wednesday, local activist Shirley Waru said she and her group Respect Mt Richmond/Ōtāhuhu were ready to protest after a consent was issued to remove about 300 exotic trees from the maunga.

Tūpuna Maunga Authority (TMA), which manages Auckland’s mountains with Auckland Council, said the upcoming changes are about protection and restoring natural vegetation to the maunga.

“The mana whenua world view is that the maunga are distinct from other parks and open spaces, in that they are wāhi tapu – sites of immense spiritual, ancestral, cultural, customary, and historical significance to mana whenua,” Dominic Wilson, TMA’s head of co-governance, said.

“Most of the maunga in Tāmaki Makaurau, including Ōtāhuhu/Mt Richmond, were important pā (settlements) with intact archaeological and cultural features.”

Shirley Waru Shirely Waru (Te Rarawa o Ngāpui/Te Uri o Tai) says Auckland Council’s decision to remove around 278 exotic from Mt Richmond will only harm the local community.

Wilson said by 2024, TMA plans to plant 39,000 native plants on Ōtāhuhu, which ought to increase biodiversity there, including restoring wetland, pūriri forest and skink habitat areas.

He said the restoration work was in line with three major TMA plans that were put through public consultation processes between 2016 and 2021, the most recent being the Tūpuna Maunga Authority Operational Plan 2021.

Waru (Te Rarawa o Ngāpui/Te Uri o Tai) made submissions at the time on her opposition to tree removal.

“We support the native planting, but not the clear fell method proposed,” she said.

“I presented to TMA in extra consultation provided for the community last year and have asked them to use the exotics as a nursery to shelter native saplings until they grow.

“The natives do this already, self-propagating under the exotics. I asked TMA to wait 60 years.”

She said the native birds that nest among the exotic trees might leave and not come back.

However, TMA believes the native plants that replace them will attract the birds once more.

Wilson said the newly approved management plan was intended to restore the indigenous landscapes of maunga around Auckland, and “help restore and enhance the mauri (life force) and wairua (spiritual essence) of the maunga.

“Another is to preserve and enhance the authenticity and visual integrity of the maunga so that they are markers in the landscape and their cultural and natural features are visually apparent,” he said.

There have previously been similar protests over tree felling at Ōwairaka/Mt Albert and on Canal Rd in Avondale in 2019 and 2020.

Protestors at both sites resisted TMA actions for as long as they could, with Ōwairaka protestors still on site preventing the trees from coming down.

Canal Rd protestors went as far as climbing up the native trees to prevent them being felled.