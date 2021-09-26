Greta Thunberg takes another swipe at Jacinda Ardern's response to climate change

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on calls from young people that her Government isn't acting fast enough on climate change. Video first published in March 2021.

Greta Thunberg, the originator of the global School Strike for Climate movement, has taken a fresh swipe at Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for a lack of action over climate change.

In an interview with The Guardian, Thunberg said she can’t think of any politician who has impressed her.

When asked about Ardern, Thunberg said New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions haven’t fallen.

“It’s funny that people believe Jacinda Ardern and people like that are climate leaders. That just tells you how little people know about the climate crisis.”

“Obviously the emissions haven’t fallen. It goes without saying that these people are not doing anything.”

In December, Thunberg took to Twitter alluding to New Zealand’s commitment to reduce 1 per cent of emissions by 2025 was “nothing unique to any nation”.

New Zealand’s emissions grew in 2019 – our pollution went up, but we also changed the way we count them.

The country’s greenhouse gas emissions fell 4.5 per cent in the year to the end of March 2020 due to the Covid pandemic. But emissions resumed a slow upward trend towards the end of the recorded year.

Ardern referred to the Climate Commission report as a “life or death situation” in June.

From 2022 onwards, the Climate Commission wants New Zealand to meet a shrinking “carbon budget”, which is essentially the amount of greenhouse gas the country is allowed to “spend” each year.

In 2020, a New Zealand ski field shut for a week. Why? It was so warm, the rain-soaked snow was falling off the slopes.

Back in December, the Prime Minister responded to Thunberg’s initial Twitter comments by saying New Zealand had bigger goals than one target.

“If that was the sum ambition of any government, then that would be worthy of criticism; it is not our sum ambition and it is not the totality of our plans on climate change,” she said.

“But again, I think that it is actually for us just to get on with the business of fulfilling our obligations and expectations.”