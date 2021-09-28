Costs continue to climb for Lake Horowhenua weed harvesting trial

Lake Horowhenua, pictured in summer, needs a lot of work to improve its health.

A drawn-out and legally challenged project to remove weeds from one of New Zealand’s most polluted lakes has avoided being thrown in the bin, but the trial will cost another $223,600 to complete.

Various parties have been grappling with how to restore Lake Horowhenua for years.

The lake is extremely polluted for a combination of reasons, including nitrogen runoff from nearby farms and Horowhenua District Council previously pumping wastewater into it.

A NIWA scientist said in 2012 a small child could die if enough lake water was swallowed.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Philip Taueki talks through the struggle to restore Lake Horowhenua to its former healthy state. (First published December, 2019)

The Waitangi Tribunal found in 2017 the Crown had breached Te Tiriti o Waitangi by being complicit in the pollution and environmental degradation of the lake.

Horizons Regional Council, as part of the Lake Horowhenua Accord, has acquired resource consents for a range of projects it hopes will improve the lake’s health.

One of those involves harvesting weeds from the lake’s bed.

The weed combined with the sediment and nutrient in the lake encourage the production of toxic blue-green algae.

Harvesting the weeds would be more akin to mowing, instead of pulling them out like one might in their garden.

It was expected harvesting would help to stop the cycle of weed growing, producing seeds, dying on the bed and giving nutrients back to the new plants as they decomposed.

Harvesting was supposed to have a trial year in 2021, but unexpected costs had sucked up more of the budget than expected.

A report for a council meeting on Tuesday stated more than $2.843 million had been spent on the harvesting project so far.

The council voted on Tuesday to put another $223,600 towards the trial.

Horizons natural resources and partnerships manager Jon Roygard​ said security, legal challenges, compliance monitoring, weed disposal and Tangata Tiaki all contributed.

While the council had been awarded costs after various legal challenges against the project failed, not all of that had been recovered.

The council could either put off the weed harvesting trial for a year, can the project altogether or put in additional funding.

Horowhenua mayor Bernie Wanden​, Lake Horowhenua Trust trustee Clinton Hemana​ and Muaūpoko Tribal Authority chief executive Di Rump​ all urged the council to keep the project going.

They emphasised the struggle so far to get to the point of purchasing the harvester and building a boat ramp to get it into the lake.

Horowhenua-based Horizons councillors Sam Ferguson​ and Emma Clarke​ also wanted the project to go head with the extra funding.

Clarke said the lake was “the heart of Horowhenua”, and pulling out of the project now would be a “shot across the bow” of both tangata whenua and others working hard to restore the lake.

Councillor David Cotton​, who abstained from voting, said he was convinced harvesting was the right call.

But the cost exceeded $3 million after Tuesday’s vote and would go higher, he said.

“We have committed to this project at any cost.”