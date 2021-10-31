This Is How It Ends: How producing milk turned a lake bright orange

Water is the source of life on Earth, so why are we poisoning it?

Dairying is New Zealand's largest and most successful industry. But in its Waikato heartland, a toxic, vivid orange lake is a powerful symbol of the true cost of producing milk, our liquid gold. Andrea Vance and Iain McGregor report for Stuff’s This is How it Ends series.

It’s a sweltering hot February day in Waikato.

On the shores of Lake Puketirini, children run around picnicking families, a fisherman lazily casts a line into the water, and a power boat roars past towing a wakeboarder.

Twenty minutes up SH1, Lake Waikare shimmers in the heat haze. But it does not reflect back the blue skies: the water is a toxic orange, thick and turbid. Green algae laps at the shore, where fish skeletons lie in the mud.

It is silent, save for the buzz of flies. No-one is seeking cool relief on a hot day: public health signs warn the public to stay away. Cyanobacteria – or blue-green algae – which can produce dangerous toxins, thrives there.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Lake Waikare: the waters of a once popular swimming spot are now toxic orange, and thick with nutrient run-off.

“Far out. Wow,” veteran environmental activist Steve Abel says as he gazes out over the vast water body.

“That’s extraordinary, isn’t it? Definitely orange, it’s sort of glowing. It’s real soupy, eh? Like carrot soup, I suppose, except it’ll kill you if you ate it.”

Abel strolls along a deserted boardwalk on the lake shore, and spots a maimai. Three birds perch on a dead branch submerged in the water.

“Who would want to eat a duck that had grown up in this ecology? And would you send your dog out into the water to collect it?” he wonders.

“The cormorants. You have to wonder what those guys are feeding on?”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Wakeboarders in the shadow of Huntley Power station.

Abel has been campaigning since the late 1990s, but he’s visibly shocked by the lake’s vivid appearance. Locals call it Lake Fanta, after the orange-flavoured soda.

“It’s toxic. You've got cyanobacteria, blooms of very primitive forms of life, and nothing but koi carp and a few emaciated eels can survive.

“We've turned this complex ecosystem, that took millions of years to evolve, back into primordial ooze, basically.

“That's happened in two generations of intensive dairy farming. We've had a six-fold increase in the last 30 years of fertiliser use to drive dairy intensification.

“All that leaching and runoff goes into these freshwater systems and kills them.

“We're destroying the most precious and valuable asset that we have. The origin of life on Earth is water.

“And here we are treating it as a dumping ground for the by-product of this industrial agricultural system. We've got to stop doing it.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Cormorants leave a trail as they pass over the shallow lake.

Covering 3442 hectares, Waikare is Waikato’s largest lake. A shallow ashpit, left over from volcanic eruptions. Farming activity such as water extraction and fertiliser use began to degrade the water quality from the 1940s.

In 1965, the lake level was lowered by one metre as part of flood control on the Waikato River plains, significantly affecting the natural hydrology.

Abandoned bathing huts now stand in a paddock, many metres from the new shoreline.

As farming intensified, nutrients from fertilisers, animal urine and faeces seeped into groundwater or streams and emptied into the shallow lake.

Pest koi carp favour poor water quality and are now established in the lake, stirring up sediment, muddying the water and destroying native plant and fish habitat. The sediment is also whipped up by wind and wave movement.

Iain McGregor/Stuff A maimai sits in the orange expanse. “Who would want to eat a duck that had grown up in this ecology?” Abel says.

Booming development in nearby Te Kauwhata, driven by Auckland’s housing pressures, is also putting pressure on crumbling water infrastructure.

In July, it emerged that for three years Waikato District Council allowed non-compliant wastewater, contaminated with phosphorus, nitrogen and E.coli, to be discharged into the lake.

The Waikato Regional Council classifies the lake as hypertrophic, the worst water quality on the scale, and “super saturated” with nitrogen and phosphorus. The council did not respond to a request for an interview.

“A lake which is hypertrophic has basically nutrients which are just about off the scale,” says Gerry Closs, a freshwater ecologist and head of Otago University’s Department of Zoology.

“If it goes really extreme, you start to see collapsing ecosystems simply because the biological activity becomes so extreme, it can no longer get enough oxygen into the water to sustain that biological activity.

“At that point, the system becomes unstable with weird algal blooms, bacterial blooms, and all sorts of nasty stuff. A lot of the time, the water can often be highly toxic, as things break down.

“You certainly wouldn't want to swim there. You wouldn't even necessarily want to look at it. It's lost all its value.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Professor Gerry Closs, freshwater ecologist and head of Otago University’s Department of Zoology.

Freshwater ecologist Mike Joy, of Victoria University, is an outspoken advocate for more protection of our waterways.

“You have a shallow lake drained to keep it low, so that the farmers don’t have to lose any grazing. Carp stirring it up, making it so that the sunlight can’t get through to the natural vegetation. Lots of sun, no shade,” he says.

“Normally the phytoplankton, which is what is covering it, would be eaten by the zooplankton, which would be eaten by fish or whatever, but you've lost that whole balance.”

The removal of vegetation from around the edges means sediment and bacteria from surrounding farms flow freely into the lake.

Wetlands, a natural filter, have also declined by 67 per cent since the 1960s.

Two years ago, local iwi, ESR scientists and community volunteers began planting native plants around the lake to cleanse the soil of agricultural pollutants.

“It is not just run-off, it is run-through,” Joy says. “It is urine going down and into the sub-surface and then through the lake. People always think: we'll just plant some riparian, and we'll fix the lake.”

He is also cynical about a scheme to trap koi on their migration route, which are then recycled into fertiliser pellets. Joy says despite capturing thousands of fish, it barely had an impact on the infestation.

Joy has been an outspoken critic of regional councils, which are mandated to protect and enhance waterways, and a lack of direction from central government.

He says the biggest impact comes from nutrients and sediment “and they are mostly happening in rural areas”.

Roughly 40 per cent of the length of waterways are in pastoral catchments, less than one per cent are urban streams.

“We have this marvellous Resource Management Act that clearly says that this shouldn’t happen,” he says. “The ideals of it were really clear. But it’s just so easily pulled apart and the regional councils were left in a policy vacuum, because there was no National Policy Statement on freshwater, which should have happened very early on and didn’t.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Fertiliser is used to promote rapid grass growth and feed New Zealand's huge dairy herd.

NPS are legal documents, issued under the RMA, telling councils what they should do on matters of national importance. The RMA is supposed to ensure sustainable use of natural resources.

In 2014, the first National Policy Statement on freshwater was released, and then amended in 2017. A new iteration came into force last year: Te Mana o te Wai.

It legally requires councils to put the health of waterways first. Regional councils have until 2025 to rewrite their existing water regulations.

Joy says that’s too slow. “The timeline is bull.... ... it could be 50 years before we see any improvement.”

From July 2023, dairy cattle and pigs must be excluded from rivers and lakes. From 2025 livestock, including deer and beef cattle but not sheep, have to be kept out of rivers and lakes.

There are tougher restrictions on winter grazing, which have been deferred to next year, and feedlots. Farms will also have to create environment plans, with a focus on freshwater.

It sets a strict pollution limit, with a national bottom line for nitrate-nitrogen of 2.4 mg/L. But environmental groups, including Greenpeace, Forest & Bird, the Environmental Defence Society and Choose Clean Water are pushing for that to be less than 1 milligram per litre – which some regional councils, including Horizons and Hawke’s Bay, already adhere to.

Industry organisations largely accepted the changes and farmers and growers are committed to practices to improve water quality, although have raised concerns about freshwater farm plans, mapping or information gathering on private land and stock exclusion on sloped land.

Groundswell NZ, a fringe rural group, protested against the regulations in July, and have planned more action for November.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Mike Joy says it could take 50 years to see an improvement in water quality.

On Lake Waikare’s shore, Abel points to the rolling farmland that fringes it.

“This is the majority landscape of New Zealand,” he says. “That pastoral scene seems like an attractive scene to us.

“But from an ecological point of view, it's a monoculture. It's completely coked up to the eyeballs on chemicals, synthetic nitrogen fertiliser.”

Abel believes the dairy industry is “our single most polluting industry”.

“It is worse than the oil and gas industry. It's the number one impact on fresh water and biodiversity decline in this country.”

The Greenpeace campaigner wants a transition to regenerative farming, and a phase out of synthetic nitrogen fertiliser.

“We need to halve the number of dairy cows, and get back to the sort of volumes we hit in 1990.

“That seems radical, but it's actually not that radical. We're talking about still having three million cows.

“But by doing that, you get a system that can potentially be in balance. We're so out of balance right now.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Three cormorants rest on a partly-submerged branch in Lake Waikare.

New Zealand has more than 50,000 lakes. A Ministry for the Environment report, published last year, notes that modelling estimates 46 per cent have poor or very poor water quality.

“New Zealand's freshwaters range from very good, outstanding, all the way down to degraded, as you move downstream, with pockets of severe degradation,” says Closs.

“The alpine areas without human impact are as pristine as you'd get anywhere in the world. Large areas of high country are pretty good, particularly in the South Island. Then, as you hit the low lands, you start to see intensification of agriculture, towns etc, with inputs of pollutants.

“Some of our most polluted waterways are certainly as bad as some of the more degraded parts of Europe. We're not absolved from those sorts of problems.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Signs warn Lake Waikare’s waters are unsafe to touch.

Closs agrees agriculture has the greatest impact on the health of waterways. “It simply reflects that the biggest human-related land use in New Zealand is agriculture.

“In terms of severity, urban areas have the greatest impact, but those are a relatively small proportion of New Zealand's landmass.”

Agriculture pollutes through nutrients and sediments, and an interaction between the two. “Fine sediment is a severe pollutant. It smothers substrates – or the base of the stream, the rocks and the gravels – where everything lives. There's relatively few organisms that can live well in fine sediment.”

The sediment binds to phosphorus, an ingredient of fertilisers, and can result in decreased levels of dissolved oxygen: “A whole lot binds together to form a fairly unpleasant place to live,” Closs says.

Using plants like grasses, trees and shrubs – known as riparian planting – is “probably the best weapon” in managing sediment and phosphorus transfer, he says.

“But nitrogen is the nutrient that no one wants to talk about.

“That's water soluble. It's actually much harder to manage. It works down into the groundwater, through the soil and infiltrates into waterways. And that's becoming an increasing problem in parts of Waikato, parts of Canterbury, in Southland.

“Increasingly, it's also linked to bowel cancer. So, not only is it a pollutant in terms of degrading ecosystems, it also is a potential toxin for humans as well.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Pastoral land fringes Lake Waikare.

Closs says banning nitrogen-based fertilisers would be difficult.

“Reducing nitrogen fertiliser will create problems with farm productivity. Farms are a business and if you screw things down too tightly those businesses then become non-viable.

“A lot of the farming we've gone into over the past 25 years is producing high-volume milk powder with fairly limited consideration of the impact that had on the environment.

“The question is, how do you maintain the viability of your farming systems while still minimising the impact of the nutrients? We've got to start looking at reducing the footprint of agriculture and producing more, higher-value products.”

DairyNZ strategy and investment leader David Burger is also a water quality scientist. He says dairy makes up 21 per cent of land use in the Waikare-area catchment.

He points to the complex hydrology in the lake, which makes management – i.e cleaning it up – difficult.

“You've got a shallow lake which has had very high sediment loads over a long period of time. Basically the lake itself is acting as the main source of the nutrient pool.

“Most of the nutrients, which causes the algal blooms that we see now, are basically derived from resuspension of the sediment of that lake, and the interaction with pest fish.

“The macrophytes [aquatic plants that remove excessive nutrient load from the water] of this lake bed were lost a very long time ago, well before dairy was in the catchment. It's very hard to reestablish those macrophytes, which is so important for turning the lake back into a clear water state.

“So yes, we need to manage external nutrients, we absolutely need to manage sediment loading. But we also need to figure out how we can manage what's going on inside the lake.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff A hypertrophic lake, like Waikare, is at the extreme end of the water quality scale.

Three years ago, Dairy NZ began working with Waikato Regional Council and the Waikato River Authority to develop a restoration strategy for the Waikato and Waipā basin.

“We acknowledge that agriculture has had an impact on biodiversity, globally. New Zealand is absolutely no exception,” Burger says.

“We also note these changes have not happened overnight. And it's not happening at an alarming rate, right now. Land use is relatively stable.

“If we talk about aquatic biodiversity, the key drivers for [decline] are sediment loading, loss of natural habitats, a decline of water clarity, as well as exotic and pest fish. So, it's not only nitrogen, which is often associated with dairy.

“It’s about all four contaminants: phosphorus, sediment, E. coli, nitrogen.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Stock levels have stabilised in the last five years.

Burger says dairy farmers began to recognise and tackle the problem more than a decade ago, and subsequently excluded stock from 28,000km of waterways on dairy land. “We started that piece of work well ahead of legislation,” he says.

He also pointed to a Dairy Tomorrow strategy agreed on by farmers, dairy companies, and Federated Farmers. “We have a very explicit commitment around water quality and biodiversity. One of the objectives is making sure all of our farms have a certified farm environmental plan by 2025. This is a journey we've been on for quite some time.”

Of roughly 11,000 dairy farms 3600 have an environmental plan.

Burger rejects calls for reducing cattle numbers. “Lower stocking rates won’t improve biodiversity, unless you also change land use.

“We believe farming is important for New Zealand, and we believe it's very important to reduce our environmental impact. But it's not reasonable to expect native catchment conditions or native habitat in catchments where you've got agricultural land, whether it be dairy or something else.

“Count numbers have stabilised in the last five years. They haven’t gone up, at all.

“We had large growth periods between 1995 and 2013, a large increase in the number of cows. And that increase was incentivised by Government [and] regional councils and farmers expanded in good faith.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Will human activity begin to pollute pristine Alpine lakes, like Lake Wakitipu in Central Otago.

Lake Waikare is at the extreme end of the scale. But Closs is also worried about our most pristine lakes. He says an increase in introduced perch in Lake Manapouri, and incidences of lake snot and lake snow in the Southern Lakes are “little warning bells that the ecosystem is changing subtly”.

“The lakes we like to use for recreation, drinking, fishing, are our oligotrophic lakes. The best examples are our large glacial lakes that run along the Southern Alps. And I've definitely got concerns that they could go the way of some lowland lakes, if we're not very careful.

“Being oligotrophic, you don't have to add much nutrient to see major changes. We're currently intensifying the land use around a lot of glacial lakes – particularly Lakes Wanaka, Lake Wakatipu and to a lesser extent, Manapouri as well.

“Those lakes will start to see increasing nutrient levels and become vulnerable to ecosystem change, moving from ultra-oligotrophic lakes to potentially mesotrophic [a medium amount of nutrients] lakes if we're not careful.

“As that occurs, we'll see a loss of value to the tourism industry, to the people who live there, to the potential use of drinking water and recreational sources.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Increased development around Queenstown and Wanaka brings more pollutants to the lakes.

He points to increasing amounts of storm water and sediment from growing urban development around the lakes.

“Around [Lakes] Wakatipu and Wanaka are some of the fastest growing urban areas in New Zealand. Storm water is not clean, [it] carries a lot of pollutants, a lot of sediments from the erosion of roads, from soil disturbance. [It can] carry fertiliser from gardens, dog faeces, and the rest.

“Sewage systems are never perfect and always leak to some degree if not well maintained. Urban areas per se don't necessarily have negative impacts, but we have to invest and build the infrastructure correctly to minimise the impacts on those lake ecosystems.”

Closs says it will take little to change the delicate ecosystems “potentially quite drastically”.

“We should look at how we're managing those lakes. We know from European lakes, they had massive problems back in the 60s and 70s, which to some degree they have addressed. But it cost billions and billions of dollars to fix.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Lake Waikare is at the extreme end of the scale of water degradation.

David Parker – as both Environment and Oceans and Fisheries Minister – is increasingly worried about sediment.

“We've lost 95 per cent of our scallops. We can't even reseed them now in the Marlborough Sounds because of the amount of sediment.

“Some of that sediment came down 100 years ago, following colonisation, when there was so much forest clearance. But something has tipped things in recent decades with more clearance of land and increasing intensity of land use practices, deforestation, subdivisions, everything adding to it.

“I've got some serious decisions to take on that front.”