This Is How It Ends: "We take staggering amounts from our waterways."

Water is the source of life on Earth, so why are we poisoning it?

Braided rivers are a defining feature of the Canterbury landscape. But they are polluted, drained, and drying out, leaving the banks of one littered with the corpses and skeletons of endangered native fish. Andrea Vance and Iain McGregor investigate for Stuff’s This Is How It Ends series.

The Ashley-Rakahuri River dribbles to an end in meagre puddles. The channels – or braids – that weave across the wide, gravelly riverbed are choked dry.

The braidplain is littered with the decomposing corpses of fish and eels (tuna). Others gasp for air in shrivelled pools.

They are trapped: their home has been drained dry for agriculture and drinking water.

“It just makes me sad,” freshwater ecologist Gerry Closs says. “As a river disconnects and dries, the process is quite well understood.

Iain McGregor/Stuff The Ashley-Rakahuri, north of Christchurch, disconnects as it starts to dry up.

“The water levels drop. First off, that breaks the river, so you lose the continuity along the system. Species can no longer migrate back downstream.

“Within New Zealand, the classic example would be our eels. Shortfin eels spawn somewhere in the Coral Sea. Longfin eels spawn somewhere in Tonga. In the case of longfin eels, they could be over 100 years old, and seeing a lovely, big fish which can no longer migrate to where it started its journey is just really sad.”

Closs, head of Otago University’s Department of Zoology, says that as the river keeps drying, water quality begins to degrade. “Nutrients tend to accumulate, you start to get algal blooms, the oxygen levels drop, animals will start to gasp for oxygen.

“At that point, predators move in and take individuals which are struggling.

“If the river continues to drop, then things will suffocate and die. Scavengers will move in at that point and take what's left.

“At the end, when there's no water left in the system, and when it's no longer a river, it has no value any more, for both the organisms that live there and for us, as well.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Fish corpses litter the banks of the Ashley-Rakahuri, north of Christchurch, after the river disconnected.

Humans are the villains and the heroes of this story. Drought within Canterbury’s river systems is not uncommon – and the Ashley-Rakahuri has been known to run dry for several weeks in hot summers.

It is not snow-fed, like its vast sister the Waimakariri, and has relatively low flow rates.

Since at least 1904, locals have been salvaging fish from receding channels, when hot nor’west weather raises temperatures.

But naturally low flows are now compounded by human activity, mainly abstraction from both the surface and groundwater system for irrigation and drinking water, and by climate change.

Toxic algal blooms also kill fish – Canterbury District Health Board issued warnings for benthic cyanobacteria, which is also harmful to humans, in 2020 and 2021.

In dry years, restrictions are placed on groundwater consent holders close to the river, but those further away don’t have the same constraints.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Fish & Game’s Emily Arthur-Moore and Richard Cosgrove attempt to salvage dying fish and eels.

Since 2015, Fish & Game has stepped in to save fish, regularly staging rescue missions on the river. These usually happen in the height of summer – but this year, the operation stretched into winter.

On a clear, sunny May day, Emily Arthur-Moore and Richard Cosgrove are scouring the evaporating pools.

Arthur-Moore carries an electric fishing machine, mounted as a backpack. It generates an electric current, passed through the water with a hand-held wand, momentarily stunning the fish.

Unable to swim, they float in the water, allowing Cosgrove, positioned downstream with a net, to scoop them up. The captured fish aren’t harmed and recover after a few moments.

At first, an eel and then a few bullies, evade their human protectors. But then the pair discover a short-finned eel gasping for air in a rapidly-shrinking puddle.

Iain McGregor/Stuff An eel gasps for air in a rapidly dwindling pool.

“This pool might dry up,” Arthur-Moore says. “We want to make sure that we've moved them on before the conditions become unsuitable, and they'll die.”

The duo also net a flounder, which lives on the bottom of the stream bed, and a trout.

The fish were placed in an oxygenated holding tank and released back into the river upstream, where the water flows more freely.

Arthur-Moore, North Canterbury Fish & Game officer, says she has saved “hundreds and hundreds” of fish from multiple disconnected pools.

“The Ashley is a classic lowland Canterbury river in that it's getting it from all sides. There's pressure from extraction, water takes from the aquifers that sustain these rivers, climate and the increase in development of lifestyle blocks in the area.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff The Ashley-Rakahuri is bordered by irrigated farmlands.

She says the overallocation of water consents “is too much for the system to handle”.

“It’s like a bucket and there’s a hole in the bucket. If you're taking water from the bottom, from the aquifers, then it will have an effect on the river.”

The area of irrigated agricultural land almost doubled between 2002 and 2017 (from 384,000 hectares to 747,000ha), with irrigated land in Canterbury rising from 241,000 to 478,000ha.

In 2010, 10 of the 29 allocation zones in Canterbury were fully allocated and six were above 80 per cent of the allocation limit.

Braided rivers are precious and rare ecosystems, strongholds of biodiversity, linking the Alps to the sea. They are home to about 25 species of native birds, many of which are classified as threatened.

For much of its length, the Ashley-Rakahuri weaves through highly modified rural farmland. Because it is fed from alpine foothills and directly from the mighty range, it is smaller than Canterbury’s other braided rivers.

But its labyrinthine channels and shingle islands breed some of the world’s most endangered birds: the black-billed gull/karoro (the most at-risk gull in the world), the wrybill/ngutuparore (threatened, and the only bird in the world with a bill that curls sideways), and the black-fronted tern/tarapirohe.

Iain McGregor/Stuff The black-billed gull is the world’s most endangered gull species.

The river supports at least 16 fish species, of which six are declining, including Canterbury galaxias, bluegill bully, torrentfish, and longfin eel.

New Zealand has more than 50 species of native freshwater fish, and around three-quarters are in trouble. “The number of species that are teetering on the edge is alarming,” Closs says.

“Most animals are small. The real biodiversity crisis is actually happening lower down: it's amongst the insects, the fish.

“We are losing a lot of organisms, and we actually know the least about them. So, in terms of biodiversity, they are harder to work on, harder to understand. That's probably where the greatest biodiversity losses actually are.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Professor Gerry Closs, freshwater ecologist and head of Otago University’s Department of Zoology.

Closs says New Zealand must begin to address the rates of water abstraction from river systems. Decreased flow increases pollution and sedimentation, and also prevents fish passage.

“We take staggering amounts of water from our waterways and the two most water-short parts of the country are Otago and Canterbury,” he says.

“We've got a historic legacy of poor management. Really, over the past 150 years, the water take from rivers has almost been unregulated. A lot of rivers in Otago and Canterbury actually run dry.

“Over summer, it's been going on for so long that people think the natural state of rivers like the Lindis and the Selwyn is to dry up in summer. But if you look at the modelled water flows coming out of the headwaters, they'd be reduced, but they would keep flowing.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff A dead eel floats in the Ashley-Rakahuri.

He suggests we reduce abstraction to mean annual low flow to get rivers back to their natural state, and increase storage over winter. “That is actually the point where you should take no more water, because now you are diminishing the ecosystem.

“We should also look at more efficient use of our water as well. Ask the question: do we need to take this much? Do we need to farm as intensively? Can we move more into value-added products?

“The most valuable products that come off the high country are water and scenery, because that's what pays for the tourism industry.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff “We take staggering amounts of water from our waterways,” Gerry Closs says.

Labour has introduced a swath of freshwater regulations since taking office in 2017. So, is the Government now planning to regulate the volume of water that can be taken from a catchment?

“We are not looking at a law change to achieve that,” says Environment Minister David Parker. “The RMA [Resource Management Act] provisions are already adequate in that regard. And those provisions or similar provisions will be carried forward into the new regime.”

Parker is referring to the upcoming repeal of the RMA.

“I think that you’ve got a good regional council in Canterbury now. They're grappling with difficult issues, and they're making progress,” he says.

“They know they have to deal with the overallocation of the abstraction of water from the Ashley River.

“Their plan change 7, which is not yet operative, does claw back some of the overallocation at low flows and reduces allocation at times of high flow, which means that there'll be both more water in the river at low and high flow, and therefore that the aquifers are being more recharged.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Arthur-Moore says the Ashley-Rakahuri is “getting it from all sides.”

Parker believes tackling the degradation of water has shifted to the top of the political agenda since the 2017 election campaign, during which it was a central issue.

“The responsibility is shared between local government, including the regional councils, central government, and the land users who are responsible for these practices.

Iain McGregor/Stuff New Zealand has more than 50 species of native freshwater fish, and around three quarters are in trouble.

“The people spoke. And democracy listens to the people. And that's true at regional council level as well as a central government level.

“The membership of regional council controlling bodies has changed. The national direction from central government is a lot clearer.

“I know there are still naysayers who complain we're doing too much, going too fast. Really, all we're trying to do is reduce the environmental damage caused by pollution and excessive water abstraction.

“Most New Zealanders get that, because they're convinced they should be able to pop down to the local river in summer, put their head under and have a swim without getting crook. That talks to something very strong in our sense of national identity.”