Dolphin study finds surprising level of PFAS contaminant in New Zealand

Massey University professor Karen Stockin says the levels of PFAS found in dead dolphins were unexpected.

Research led by Massey University has revealed surprising levels of an environmental contaminant, despite restrictions on its use in New Zealand.

The study was conducted by examining deceased dolphins which recorded higher than expected levels of perflouroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl, commonly referred to as PFAS.

PFAS are manufactured compounds that have been used since the 1950s to make products that are resistant to heat, stains, grease and water. There are more than 4000 such substances.

In 2017 it was revealed groundwater and soil around Ōhakea air force base was contaminated with PFAS, which had been used in firefighting foam. The Government is spending over $10 million to provide a new water supply to residents near the base.

READ MORE:

* Intersex fish and superbugs: Kiwis warned to watch what they flush

* New study shows traces of chemicals, sunscreen in Marlborough drinking water

* Research into potential joint and muscle benefits from green-lipped muscles



Massey University Professor Karen Stockin, who led the dolphin study, said the levels of PFAS found were unexpected.

“We were surprised to learn PFAS in our dolphins aligned with levels recently reported in porpoises examined off the coast of Japan and other PFAS manufacturing countries in the past decade.”

Supplied Dr Shan Yi says the exposure of marine mammals is traced back to the contamination and persistence of PFAS in the aquatic environment.

Perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) were the most studied PFAS due to their known toxicity. PFOS use in New Zealand was phased out as of 2011, but some applications of PFOA have remained possible until only recently.

Government research that started in 2017 had found that while PFAS pollution was a concern, levels in New Zealand were low compared to similar sites in Australia and the United States.

Dr Louis Tremblay, an ecotoxicologist at the Cawthron Institute and the University of Auckland, said the risk to humans and wildlife is yet to be fully understood.

“This study confirms the persistence of this family of fluorinated pollutants. We don’t yet know the full extent of the risk these substances pose to humans or wildlife, but it highlights the need for a better management and stewardship of persistent chemicals to minimise their unintended impacts.”

University of Auckland environmental biotechnologist Dr Shan Yi said the study had shown the need for PFAS treatment technology.

“The exposure of marine mammals is ultimately traced back to the contamination and persistence of PFAS in the aquatic environment.

“From an engineering perspective, an important implication of this research is that we need efficient PFAS treatment technologies and to improve our knowledge of PFAS environmental fate and transport. Together, these technologies and improved understanding will better protect Aotearoa’s aquatic environment, communities, and unique endemic biota.”

The research was led by Massey University and had collaboration from the University of Auckland, University of Sydney, Centre for Environment and Food (CEFAS), Cawthron Institute, AsureQuality and others.