Searching for the boulder copper butterfly: School kids help preserve species

Brian Patrick knows his butterflies, and now wants to share his knowledge with the younger generation.

Brian Patrick has been fascinated by the world of insects, particularly butterflies, since he was 5.

Now, he wants to pass his knowledge on to the younger generation by introducing them to an important part of our ecosystem.

In February, he helped Christchurch’s Burnside Primary School set up its own boulder copper butterfly colony, a project that involved the children, teachers and parents.

No-one had been successful in establishing a colony for these butterflies, endemic to New Zealand, before so there was a lot of preparation and anticipation, Patrick said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Ecologist Brian Patrick is Canterbury’s own butterfly man.

Last week he got the call from excited pupils to say they had finally spotted three or four boulder copper butterflies around the school.

“It was a real miracle because it had never worked for anybody before, and we got it right first time with the school, so I was thrilled.”

Patrick compared the success to having kiwi roaming around the school. It would be an ongoing scientific project, so generations of children could watch and learn about the species.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The Canterbury copper boulder butterfly.

The project started with collecting rocks from McLeans Island​, where the butterfly could be found, and placing them in a hole on a sunny hillside at the school. They also planted pōhuehue, caterpillar plant food.

After waiting for the plants to grow, Patrick and the children went to McLeans Island and collected six male and six female boulder copper butterflies to bring back to the school grounds in hopes they would lay eggs.

Patrick was stoked to hear their project was successful and said Burnside High School also wanted to get involved by helping give the butterfly a formal scientific name.

KEA Kids News heads to Christchurch, where kids from Burnside Primary are helping to protect a one-of-a-kind butterfly, and visits MOTAT where a futuristic exhibition explores how close real science is to the cool things we see in science fiction. (First published November 2020)

He said it was important to raise awareness about the different species of butterflies around New Zealand and look after them so everyone could enjoy them.

“It’s a matter of being noisy and believing in what you’re doing.”

Patrick was retired but said his calendar was always full of projects, including embarking on field trips to discover new species of butterflies and giving public talks to promote the species.

His first collection of notebooks filled with information and drawings of various insects is kept at Otago Museum and his second collection will soon be on display there too.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Patrick is aiming to rediscover the Milford Sound boulder copper butterfly this summer.

Patrick said it was also his idea to set up Otago Museum’s butterfly house, and he was working with a group in Rangiora to have one set up in Christchurch.

His goal this summer was to rediscover the Milford Sound boulder copper butterfly as he was the last person to see it 10 years ago. He will begin this search next month.

“It could be extinct, but I suspect it’s still hanging out there, you’ve just got to look hard,” he said.

“I’m finding new things out there all the time.”