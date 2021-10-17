Landfill fires lead to council plea not to throw batteries into kerbside bins

Fires at landfills and waste collection points, such as the suspected battery-fire at the Tākaka Waste Transfer Station earlier this year, have prompted a battery ban in Nelson bins.

More than 20 fires sparked by batteries at the Nelson landfill in a year has led to a plea for residents not to put them in kerbside bins.

Nelson City Council infrastructure committee chair Brian McGurk​ said that while it was well-known that batteries should not be put into recycling, “growing evidence shows that batteries must also stay out of rubbish bins altogether”.

In a statement, the council said lithium-ion batteries such as those which power smartphones and other electronic devices were “a leading cause of fires in rubbish and recycling trucks and landfills”.

“Batteries may be damaged by being dropped into rubbish bins, or by the crushing action of the refuse hoppers, and this damage only increases the fire risk. This is an unacceptable risk to people’s safety.”

Twenty fires were recorded in Nelson’s York Valley landfill over a 12-month period, one battery-related fire was recorded at the Materials Recovery Facility in Richmond and a suspected battery-fire at the Tākaka Resource Recovery Centre earlier this year.

From the start of next month, no item containing a battery will be accepted as refuse at the Nelson Waste Recovery Centre in Tāhunanui. Instead, they must be processed for recycling at the centre via the council’s Rethink Waste programme or similar programmes.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Loose batteries, not including vehicle batteries or lead acid batteries, can be dropped off for recycling free of charge at collection points at the Waste Recovery Centre, Nelson Environment Centre, or the Nelson City Council customer service centre.

The council said that, due to the difficulties in identifying whether batteries were lithium-ion batteries, all single and loose batteries could be dropped off, free, for recycling at the Waste Recovery Centre, Nelson Environment Centre, or the Nelson City Council customer service centre. This excluded lead acid or large batteries for vehicles.

Lithium-ion batteries range in size and function, such as the single-use coin batteries, rechargeable batteries for cellphones, smartwatches and vapes, or for portable devices such as chargeable power tools, remote-control vehicles or toys, and e-bikes or scooters.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) report an increasing trend in lithium-ion battery fires, with a trajectory indicating 80 per year by 2025.

Other ways to dispose of batteries and electronics in Nelson