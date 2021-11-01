Computer, microwave, treated timber and fibreglass dinghy set alight near school

A man who started a toxic fire near a Hawke's Bay primary school then threatened council staff who came to investigate has been ordered to complete 150 hours of community work and to pay $1000.

Michael Hone started a fire in a fibreglass dinghy on his property at Pakipaki, near Hastings, on October 19 last year.

In the burning dinghy were numerous items including a mattress, a microwave, a computer, plastics and treated timber, creating a thick plume of black smoke.

The fire was just 300 metres from Te Kura o Pakipaki, a primary school, which was in session at the time.

Complaints were made to the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and two officers arrived to investigate. When they asked Hone to extinguish the fire, he became “enraged and very aggressive” and ordered them to leave. They feared for their safety and left the property.

The officers were concerned at the impact on school pupils so called the fire service. By the time the fire truck arrived the fire was almost out.

Hone was charged with discharging a contaminant. He pleaded guilty and appeared in the Environment Court before Judge Prudence Steven last month.

In a decision released this week Steven sentenced Hone to 150 hours of community work and a fine of $1000.

“You knew what items were being burnt, and in fact the very purpose of lighting the fire itself was to avoid the effort and expense of disposing of those items in a lawful manner,” she said.

The judge said rules around what could and could not be burned were readily available and the offending could have been easily avoided.

The fire created strong irritants, including asphyxiants and potential carcinogens and the smoke had the potential to impact the health and/or impair people's mental and physical ability.

The judge said a fine of $13,500 would have been appropriate, but she converted that to community work in light of Hone’s inability to pay a fine.